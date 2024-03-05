Advertisement

Here's what Luke Richardson hopes Blackhawks can do in final 20 games of season

NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks haven’t won a road game since November 9 and are currently riding at seven game losing streak. Luke Richardson talked about what he wants to see from the team in the final 20 games of the season

