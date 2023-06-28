Here's who LSU men's basketball is facing in this season's ACC/SEC Challenge

BATON ROUGE — LSU men's basketball will travel to face Syracuse at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 as part of the the ACC/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

The matchup will be the second time LSU has ever faced Syracuse. The Orange took down LSU, 76-64, in the inaugural showdown on Feb. 16, 1985.

LSU-Syracuse won't be the Tigers' only Power 6 nonconference game this season. The Tigers are also scheduled to play Kansas State on Dec. 9 in Baton Rouge, Texas on Dec. 16 in a neutral site contest in Houston and join St. John's, Houston, Wake Forest and Utah in the Charleston Classic beginning on Nov. 16.

The Tigers also have non conference matchups scheduled against Mississippi Valley State, Nicholls State, North Florida, Alabama State, Lamar and Northwestern State for this season.

