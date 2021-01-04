Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFC playoff field isn't fully set just yet, given that the Washington Football Team has a very important game to play on Sunday night. Yet, following the afternoon and early evening slate of games in Week 17, six of the seven spots have been decided.

Here's what the bracket will look like in the NFC

No. 1 Green Bay Packers (13-3): First-Round Bye

With seven teams now brought in from each conference, there was only one first-round bye up for grabs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay nailed it down with a win over the Bears on Sunday.

Now, the potential-MVP of the league and the Packers get to welcome any competitor into the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in January, and that's something no team wants. The road to the Super Bowl from the NFC officially runs through Green Bay.

The Packers will take on the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round.

No. 2 New Orleans Saints (12-4) vs. No. 7 Chicago Bears (8-8)

New Orleans gave the Packers a run for the No. 1 seed but fell just short. So, despite being the second-best team in the NFC, there is no bye for them this time around.

Still, the team will get to play in the dome, and with Drew Brees back, the offense looks to be finding its groove. Two big names to watch for, however, are Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Thomas was placed on IR a few weeks back with the hope he'd be ready for this upcoming game. Kamara tested positive for COVID-19 forcing him to miss Week 17, and based on the timetable, he may only be able to return should New Orleans plays Sunday.

As for the Bears, it's somewhat miraculous they are here. After losing six straight games, Chicago rebounded and did just enough to sneak in. It wasn't due to the team's own doing in Week 17, as a Rams win over the Cardinals is what allowed the Bears to grab the No. 7 seed.

The defense, if healthy, is strong enough to compete with New Orleans. Yet, quarterback Mitch Trubisky will most likely need the game of his life if Chicago wants to pull off the upset.

No. 3 Seahawks (12-4) vs. No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

An NFC West matchup here, with Seattle getting to welcome Los Angeles into its home. The Seahawks have all the offensive talent to make a run but will need to find consistency in January. The defense has improved, and that must now continue.

The Rams nearly collapsed toward the end but were able to salvage the season in Week 17. Now, all the focus will on if Jared Goff can return after having thumb surgery after Week 16.

No. 4 Washington Football Team/New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

The winner of the NFC East gets a home game, and that will be determined in the coming hours. The winner gets the honor of welcoming Tom Brady and a surging Tampa Bay team to town.

Brady's squad has been inconsistent at times but appears to be hitting a groove at the right time. The quarterback has more than enough weapons to light up defenses, and it's hard to bet against someone that has dominated in the playoffs for the better part of two decades.