Here's a look at 10 Greater Akron area offensive linemen this season

Hoban offensive lineman William Satterwhite is a special breed of player. The Knights know they can rely on the Tennessee commit this season.

Want to score a touchdown?

You better have the hogs up front to move the line and keep your quarterback and running backs upright. Nothing happens without the big boys, and any skill player will tell you that.

It can be argued that Greater Akron’s best player comes up front this season in Hoban’s William Satterwhite.

Here are 10 offensive linemen to watch from area who the USA Today Network has its eyes on:

Jake Clapper, Hudson

If not for Tommy Ricard, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound junior would be the gem of the Explorers offensive line. The junior already has an offer from Miami (Ohio) and more will come if Clapper can help Hudson average 366.1 yards a game and run the regular season table like it did last season.

DeAndre Copeland, Buchtel

The honorable mention All-Ohioan helped the Griffins to a regional semifinal. The 6-1, 300-pound junior is versatile enough to play any position up front. Last season, Copeland helped Buchtel run through the City Series undefeated.

Sam Greer, Hoban

It didn't take long for Hoban offensive lineman Sam Greer, left, to make a name in the recruiting ranks. Ohio State coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have already offered the budding talent.

He’s a sophomore but is a beast at 6-8 and 290 pounds. While he didn’t play varsity last season for the Knights, the tackle already has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, Miami (Fla.), Florida and Central Michigan. Greer also has basketball offers from Akron and Kent State. He will miss the beginning of the season with an injury.

Kodey Kish, Walsh Jesuit

The 6-2, 230-pound junior has an incredibly important role in helping the Warriors shine in what should be a very good season. The tackle helped Walsh win a Crown Conference title last season and 9-3 record before falling in Week 12 of the Division I playoffs.

Ben Midea, Buckeye

It’s hard to miss the 6-3, 290-pound tackle when he’s in the trenches for the Bucks. St. Francis and Lock Haven have already offered the senior and Akron, Ohio University and Youngstown State have had Midea on campus.

Vito Paonessa, Tallmadge

Tallmadge's Vito Paonessa, top, might be the best two-way player in the Greater Akron area.

Ever wonder why Ty Hurst broke every passing record known to man at Tallmadge? Paonessa was a big part of it. The 6-5, 275-pound senior tackle gave his quarterback extra protection, which led to an offense that averaged 344.9 yards last season in the tough Suburban League American Conference.

Tommy Ricard, Hudson

The 6-4, 235 tackle is a Virginia Tech commit and had 14 offers including those from the SEC, Big Ten, Sun Belt and Mid-American Conference. Ian Ludwig and Jagger Pallay flourished behind the senior last season.

William Satterwhite, Hoban

The 6-5, 300-pound senior is versatile enough to play all five positions on the line and was Division II honorable mention All-Ohio last season. Satterwhite committed to Tennessee this summer after helping the Knights to a state final and Lamar Sperling to Mr. Ohio honors.

Andrew Vanscoy, St. Vincent-St. Mary

The Fighting Irish are about to burst at the seams on offense thanks to the 6-foot, 265-pound senior guard. It took eventual Division II runner-up Hoban to knock St. Vincent-St. Mary out of the playoffs last season. Vanscoy should be a big reason why the Irish find success this season.

Ameer Yasin, Tallmadge

The 6-6, 295-pound junior is committed to Akron and has offers from Toledo, Kent State and Ball State. The guard has also camped at Penn State, Louisville, Ohio State, Pitt and Virginia. The ceiling for Yasin is high.

* Wadsworth’s Aaron Ries will miss the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

