Here's what a list said about Tennessee Titans football coach Mike Vrabel vs. Jeff Fisher

Titans coach Mike Vrabel is already among the top coaches in franchise history, but according to USA Today, he’s not the best.

In a listicle posted by For The Win, Jeff Fisher was selected as the Titans’ best coach of all time. His 17 seasons with the franchise were undeniably influential, according to the list.

Heading into his sixth season at the helm, what would it take for Vrabel to take that top spot?

For one, he’d have to win a lot more. With longevity on his side, Fisher was the winningest coach in franchise history (142) and is still the only coach to bring Houston/Tennessee to a Super Bowl. Vrabel has only 58 wins under his belt.

Among coaches with more than two seasons as a franchise head coach, Vrabel does have the second-best winning percentage (.585), trailing only Bum Phillips (.611). The former Patriots star is eight wins from passing Phillips to second place on the all-time wins list.

Vrabel surely would stand to benefit if he appeared in or — even better — won a Super Bowl. In the 2019-20 season, his second as head coach, he came close to taking the 9-7 Titans to their second Super Bowl. They lost to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game after a poor half led to their undoing.

Tennessee hasn’t been that close since, but Vrabel has accumulated wins, notching 11- and 12-win seasons in back-to-back years that followed before recording his first season under .500 in 2022. The seven-win season came as a result of numerous factors out of his control, from injuries to personnel firings.

To really separate himself as the undisputed best head coach in franchise history, it may come down to whether Vrabel can last as long as his predecessor. Vrabel's not quite at the top yet, but he's on his way.

