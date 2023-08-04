Here's a list of reasons why Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi is the women's basketball GOAT

Diana Taurasi continues to add reasons why she's the undisputed women's basketball GOAT.

The Phoenix Mercury's 10-time All-Star reached the WNBA's unprecedented 10,000-point mark by a player on a deep contested 3 in the team's home win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

She needed just 18 points entering the game to get to the 10K mark. But she blitzed past it by finishing with her career-high 42, another single-game record as the oldest WNBA player to ever score over 40.

Here's a list of other bullet points in her future first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

How many games has Taurasi played?

She's started in all 522 WNBA games she's appeared in during her 19-year career.

Diana Taurasi (3) of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates after making a record-breaking shot, earning 10,000 total career points during a game at Footprint Center on August 3, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ.

Who are the WNBA all-time leading scorers?

Taurasi is No. 1 on the all-time scoring list, which she became on June 18, 2017, when she surpassed Tina Thompson's 7,488 points. The remaining top eight include Tamika Catchings, Tina Charles, Candice Dupree, Cappie Pondexter, Sue Bird, Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner, Las Vegas Aces' Candace Parker, and Katie Smith.

Taurasi's career scoring average on the all-time list

Taurasi is a five-time scoring champion whose 19.2 points per game ranks sixth on the all-time scoring average list. She's behind Las Vegas Aces' two-time MVP A'ja Wilson (19.3), Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne (19.7), Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale (20.1), New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (20.6), and top-ranked Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper (20.9).

However, Taurasi holds the league's highest single-season scoring average record at 25.3 per game in 2006.

How many championships has Taurasi won?

Taurasi led Connecticut to three straight NCAA titles from 2002 through 2004, when she was drafted No. 1 overall by Phoenix.

Then she led Phoenix to three titles in 2007, 2009, and 2014, the most by a pro sports franchise in the city.

In addition, Taurasi has six EuroLeague and seven Russian National League titles, and has a record five Olympic gold medals alongside her former Connecticut teammate and Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird.

After a game against the Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury celebrates Diana Taurasi reaching 10,000 total career points at Footprint Center on August 3, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ.

Who has the most WNBA All-Star Game appearances?

Bird has the most All-Star Game at 13 selections, and Taurasi is tied with Catchings for second at 10 selections.

How many MVP awards has Taurasi won?

She was the 2009 MVP and earned finals MVP honors that same year and 2014.

Will Taurasi retire?

The 41-year-old Taurasi has shown no signs of slowing down. She signed a multi-year deal with the Mercury in February.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's why Diana Taurasi is the women's basketball GOAT