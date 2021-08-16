Here's a list of NFL records Tom Brady can break in 2021 season

Here's a list of NFL records Tom Brady can break this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already owns many NFL records, and there's a good chance he'll add even more to his tally during the 2021 season.

Here's the list of notable records or achievements Brady can attain over the next few months (h/t to ESPN):

Career record for passing yards (needs 1,155)

Career record for completions (needs 364)

Career record for games with 3-plus passing TDs (needs five)

First QB to win multiple games after 44th birthday

First player to make 300 career starts (already has the record at 299)

Win a game vs. all 32 teams (needs to beat Patriots in Week 4)

Tie Michael Jordan for championship game/round MVPs record among NFL/MLB/NBA/NHL players

Brady should be able to get most of these records/accomplishments.

Assuming Brady plays a full season -- and he hasn't missed a game due to injury in the last 12 years -- he will break the career records for passing yards and completions. The completion record might come down to the final couple games, but he's gone over the 364 number that he needs in each of the last four seasons. Let's not forget the league has moved to a 17-game season in 2021, so there's extra opportunity for players to break records.

Beating all 32 teams would be a pretty impressive accomplishment, too. It's just one of many storylines that will headline Brady's much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium to play against his former Patriots teammates in Week 4.

Brady has won just about everything in his pro career, but after an impressive 2020 season during which he won a record seventh Super Bowl title, the Bucs quarterback clearly has plenty left in the tank. That's bad news for the rest of the league and the holders of the records mentioned above.