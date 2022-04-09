Here's the list of celebrities we've seen during the 2022 Masters Tournament

Members of the county music group Little Big Town watch golf at Amen Corner during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Course. Andrew Davis Tucker-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Celebrity sightings have become a norm at Augusta National throughout the week of the Masters Tournament.

This year is no different.

Here's who we've spotted on the course this week.

Condoleezza Rice

Rice is the current director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. She was the 66th United States Secretary of State, serving under President George W. Bush. She later served in the Bush administration as National Security Advisor. Rice is a member of Augusta National Golf Club.

Peyton Manning

Manning played 18 NFL seasons before he was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. He threw for over 71,000 yards and 500 touchdowns over those 18 years. A five-time NFL MVP, Manning led two teams to Super Bowl titles during his career: Indianapolis Colts (XLI, 2006) and Denver Broncos (L, 2015).

Patrons, including Charles Kelly of the country music group Lady A, walk in the woods on No. 10 where Bubba Watson hit a shot to the green at the 2012 Masters. Andrew Davis Tucker-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Charles Kelley

Kelley has been a vocalist in the country music trio "Lady A" since the band formed in 2006. He grew up in Augusta, graduating from Lakeside High School and the University of Georgia. With Lady A, he's won awards such as the 2008 CMA New Artist of the Year, 2009 and 2012 Vocal Group of the Year, and a Grammy in 2011 for Song of the Year.

A photographer takes a picture of the musical group Little Big Town along the No. 11 fairway during the second round Friday. Andrew Davis Tucker-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Little Big Town

Little Big Town is a country music group founded in the late 1990s. They've won Grammys for multiple songs, including "Pontoon" (2013), "Girl Crush" (2016) and "Better Man" (2018). They were also the recipient of the On The Hill Award in 2018.

Eric Church

Church is an award-winning country music artist from Granite Falls, N.C. He's known for several No. 1 hits, including "Drink in My Hand" and "Springsteen." Church is affectionately referred to by his fans as "The Chief."

Aaron Murray

Murray played quarterback at the University of Georgia from 2009-13, leading the Bulldogs to the 2012 Southeastern Conference Championship Game. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of 2014 NFL Draft and now serves as a college football analyst for CBS.

Story continues

Ryan Zimmerman

The Washington Nationals selected Zimmerman with the top pick in the 2005 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut the same year and played his entire 16-year career with the organization before retiring after the 2021 season. Zimmerman helped lead the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019 and his jersey number (11) is set to be retired in June.

DJ Shockley

Shockley led the University of Georgia to the 2005 SEC Championship over LSU. The Atlanta Falcons then took him in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft, where he played until 2009. Following his football career, Shockley currently serves as a sports anchor for FOX 5 in Atlanta.

Lynn Swann

Swann is a Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver. He played with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1974-82, helping lead the team to four Super Bowl titles. He most recently served as the athletic director for his alma mater, University of Southern California, from 2016-19. Swann is a member of ANGC.

Roger Goodell

Goodell is the sixth commissioner of the NFL since assuming the role in 2006. He's also a member of ANGC.

Larry Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald is a former NFL wide receiver. He played his entire 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and leading the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XLIII.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Celebrities seen during the 2022 Masters Tournament