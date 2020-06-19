Here's a list of 49ers players who participated in Nashville workouts

A 49ers player reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while working out with fellow teammates in Nashville this week.

Since the report, all of the members of the team who were participating in the workout now have been tested and are waiting for the results.

While we wait for those, here's a list of the players who we know were on site:

Quarterbacks: Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard, Broc Rutter



Receivers: Deebo Samuel, Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Jauan Jennings, Jalen Hurd, Shawn Poindexter, Chris Finke



Tight ends: George Kittle, Charlie Woerner



Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk













The 49ers have released a statement, but only to say the organization is prohibited from commenting on the personal health of their employees due to Federal and state privacy laws.

