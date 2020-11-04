Here's who Lions' Darrell Bevell says could potentially replace Kenny Golladay vs. Vikings

Wide receiver Marvin Hall stood out with a career-best 113 receiving yards on four catches in an otherwise abysmal game for the Detroit Lions' offense.

And all that production came in the second half.

Hall would be the most logical choice to help fill the void if Kenny Golladay can’t play in Sunday’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings. Golladay left the field late in the second quarter Sunday and didn’t return. Lions coach Matt Patricia on Monday described Golladay’s status as “day by day and week by week.”

As Golladay limped off, Hall stepped in. And stepped up. The highlight was his 73-yard catch on a broken play that led to a touchdown and cut the Indianapolis Colts’ lead to 35-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Marvin Jones likely takes over as Matthew Stafford’s first option, but Hall could be a valuable downfield threat.

“Well, he did a nice job of stepping in in this last game obviously, and made some really big plays for us,” offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Tuesday. “He’s been that kind of guy. He’s made some big plays for us in the past and some of those plays that have been down the field, over the top and (we) have trust in him, expect him to step in there and do a great job for us.”

Last season, Hall played sparingly but came up big with deep catches of 58 and 49 yards. His 42 offensive snaps Sunday were the most, by far, of his four-year career.

“I think the thing that he brings for us is speed,” Bevell said. “It’s the one quality that he has that, I mean, immediately you see it on the field. And you feel it and that can really change some things in the back end.

“We try to use that. We try to get it out there. But when you’re out there more, obviously then he’s going to have more opportunities to make plays.”

Another receiver who might see more action this week if Golladay can’t play is rookie Quintez Cephus, a fifth-round pick from Wisconsin. He hasn’t been active since Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints mostly, Bevell said, because of personnel demands throughout the team.

“Yeah, Q’s another guy that continues to work hard for us,” Bevell said. “He gets a lot of reps with our offense during the week, but he also gets a lot of reps on scout team. So yes, he’s definitely improving each and every day.

“Like I said, he is a tireless worker. He doesn’t just shut it down because he hasn’t been out there. And you really appreciate it. He’s stayed in the (playbook), he’s ready to go each and every game. Sometimes there’s decision to be made (of) who’s going to be active that week. But he’s definitely ready to go. But he’ll do a fine job if he needs to be in there.”

Contact Carlos Monarrez at cmonarrez@freepress.com and follow him on Twitter @cmonarrez.

Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Hall makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes during the second half at Ford Field, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. More

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions eyeing these two wideouts if Kenny Golladay can't play Sunday