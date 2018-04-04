Here's what it's like to get yelled at by Nick Saban (Video)

Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks with the media in his first spring football news conference, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Naylor-Stone Media Suite in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP)

On Tuesday we got the tiniest glimpse into what it’s like being on the receiving end of a good old-fashioned ass-chewing from Nick Saban.

Well, sort of. One Alabama defensive back did not go through a drill to Saban’s liking, so the coach offered this bit of, um, instruction:

"Kiss my ass." — Just another Nick Saban practice #RollTide P.S. Sorry about the video. I was not anticipating the coach's animated outburst. pic.twitter.com/rbh6aUXk4n — Brandon Kamerman (@B_Kamerman) April 3, 2018





That is nothing compared to the venom directed toward Lane Kiffin back when Kiffin was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2016. When asked about it after that particular game, Saban famously said, “There were no arguments. Those are called ass-chewings.”

Anybody who has played football can tell you that that’s nothing out of the ordinary at a practice — from Saban or almost any other coach. Saban worked his way through the ranks as a defensive backs coach, so he knows the position and its intricacies as well as anybody.

Poor No. 28 (who seems to be a walk-on; there’s nobody with No. 28 listed on the roster) had to learn the hard way.

