Here's how Liberty, former UConn players did in WNBA All-Star Game

Sue Bird Team USA

In Wednesday night's WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA All-Stars beat Team USA, 93-85.

It was a format unique to other years, which served as both an All-Star Game and an (evidently) very competitive tune-up for the Women's Olympics team.

In all, the game featured four UConn alum and one player for the Liberty. (Diana Taurasi didn't suit up for Team USA.)



Here's how they did:

Breanna Stewart, Team USA (UConn): Played 28 minutes, scoring 15 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Sue Bird, Team USA (UConn): Played 22 minutes, scoring four points and dishing eight assists.



Tina Charles, Team USA (UConn): Played 15 minutes and scored five points.

Napheesa Collier, Team USA (UConn): Played 10 minutes and scored two points.

Betnijah Laney, WNBA All-Stars (Liberty): Playe17 minutes and scored four points.



From here, Team USA and its five UConn players will play two exhibitions before its first game in the Olympics on July 27 at 12:40 a.m. EST against Nigeria. The Liberty don't play again until Aug. 15.

