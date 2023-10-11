Here's the lecture Nick Saban gave on 'nothing' before Alabama football vs. Arkansas

Nick Saban's press conference Wednesday started with much ado about nothing.

And "much" doesn't really do it justice; There was plenty of ado about it. Saban kept talking about the subject of nothing.

"Y'all ready for a lecture?" the Alabama football coach said after he stepped to the podium in the Naylor Stone Media Suite. Then he jumped into it.

"Get up every day, you're entitled to ... nothing," Saban said. "Nobody owes you ... nothing. You can have talent but if you don't have discipline and you don't execute and you don't focus, what do you get? Nothing. If you're complacent and not paying attention to detail, what does that get you? Nothing. So, nothing is acceptable but your best."

Saban had just walked off the practice field Wednesday as No. 10 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) prepares to face Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"Everything is determined by what you do and you trying to be your best, so that you can build on positive performance," Saban said. "That’s the only thing. There should be nothing else but that, for everybody. That’s what we have to stay focused on. It’s what we need to do. We got rained out today, so we had to go inside. We need to not accept anything but our best in terms of what we’re doing for preparation."

ALL-22 FILM ROOM: All-22 film room: Three plays illustrating Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe's development

MIDSEASON REPORT CARD: Alabama football midseason report card: Grading every unit, from quarterbacks to specialists

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football coach Nick Saban: 'Y'all ready for a lecture?'