Here's what we learned from this week's high school football playoff action

The high school football regional semifinals in both Ohio and Kentucky are set for the weekend of Nov. 10.

Multiple upsets dominated the headlines in Week 12 in the Buckeye State, while the first round in Kentucky, which is typically lopsided, also featured several exciting games.

Here are takeaways from this weekend's action.

Led by Mason’s upset of Milford, defense rules the day in Division I

Due to injuries and offensive struggles, Mason had been easy to sleep on during the season. The Comets finished fourth in the Greater Miami Conference and 5-5 overall in the regular season.

The Comets entered the postseason on a roll defensively, however, shutting out Lakota East and Lebanon after allowing only 10 points to Lakota West.

The Comets had their best performance yet in a 10-9 win over Milford, which ended the Eagles’ dream season at 11-1.

Mason limited the explosive Milford offense to 144 total yards. The Comets limited Nathan Webster, one of Cincinnati’s top running backs, to 50 yards on 15 carries.

Mason's Kai Woolfolk (44), who leads the Comets in tackles this season, had a sack and two forced fumbles against Milford.

Mason’s Kai Woolfolk led the way with 12 tackles, two for loss. He scored the Comets’ only touchdown after Tyler Dalton blocked a punt. Max Gogul’s PAT gave Mason the final 10-9 lead in the third quarter after Milford had elected to go for two after its only touchdown. Mason stopped that attempt.

Mason will face Moeller in the regional semifinals after the Crusaders edged archrival St. Xavier, 10-7. Moeller, more known for its high-powered offense, limited the Bombers to 221 total yards, 74 after halftime. The Crusaders forced two crucial turnovers and had two key fourth-down stops.

Also in the GMC, Princeton and Lakota West, who have been lights-out on defense all year, will have an epic rematch in the third round after winning second-round games Friday.

Princeton, now 12-0, beat Hamilton, 31-14, allowing 252 total yards to the Big Blue, who finished 8-4. Princeton has allowed 124 points this year, 10.3 per game.

Lakota West won its 10th straight game, holding off Elder (7-5) 24-14. The Firebirds have allowed 91 points, 7.6 per game. Princeton beat LW 18-3 on Aug. 25.

Harrison makes statement in Division II

Harrison quietly put up a 7-3 regular season after going 1-9 last year. And the Wildcats are enjoying their first winning season since 2019 after winning 20-17 at Clayton Northmont.

The Wildcats came from behind with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Dickie Engel to Luke Rogers. Engel also had a TD rush in the game. Cole Koops rushed for a touchdown and had some crucial runs to run out the clock at the end.

Harrison quarterback Dickie Engel, who transferred from Reading, is second in the Southwest Ohio Conference this season with 1,567 passing yards.

In round three, Harrison will meet Anderson, which shut down Kings in a 41-3 win.

Anderson, 11-1, is enjoying its best defensive team in recent memory. The Raptors limited the Knights to 134 total yards and forced two turnovers, while posting 430 yards offense themselves.

Also in Division II, two of the city’s best defenses met in Hyde Park, and Withrow edged Winton Woods 16-7. Withrow held WW without an offensive touchdown and has only allowed 57 points all year. The Tigers, 11-1, face 11-1 Troy next week.

Wyoming serves notice on offense with win over Taft

Some were ready to discount Wyoming after the Cowboys lost 21-3 to Indian Hill Oct. 13, snapping their state record 75-game winning streak.

The Cowboys, last year’s state runner-up in Division IV, showed they’re here to stay with a 35-26 win over Taft in the second round of the DIV playoffs.

After holding a 21-20 halftime lead, the Wyoming Cowboys held the Taft Senators to just six second-half points.

Wyoming had mostly struggled on offense this year against good teams, but put up 360 yards of offense on one of the top defenses in the city.

The Cowboys got 164 yards passing from Quaid Hauer and 185 rushing from Joel Hancock. Wyoming needed those yards as the Senators put up over 300 yards themselves and quarterback Armoud Seals had an outstanding day.

Waynesville, Purcell continue playoff history in DV

Waynesville and Purcell Marian both advanced to the regional semis in Division V, Region 20 as they each improved their record to 10-2.

After earning its first playoff win since 2011, Waynesville has another after beating Springfield Northeastern, 49-14. Garrett Lundy rushed for five touchdowns and scored on a kickoff return for six overall. Connor Berrey had six catches for 170 yards and a TD, and was perfect on seven extra-point attempts.

Waynesville, the No. 2 seed in Region 20, plays No. 3 seed Brookville next week.

Led by dual-threat quarterback quarterback Sonny Ward (7), Purcell Marian has won multiple postseason games for the first time since 2020.

Purcell rallied to beat Chillicothe Zane Trace 30-28 on a last-second field goal. The Cavaliers will face Germantown Valley View, Waynesville’s league foe, in the next round.

Purcell is in the third round for the first time since 2020.

Three other teams stay unbeaten

Besides Princeton, three other teams stayed unbeaten to move on in the playoffs.

Badin beat Bellbrook 24-6 in Division III and will play Wapakoneta next week.

Clinton-Massie survived McNicholas 24-23 to move on in Division IV, and will play Alter next week.

Cincinnati Country Day had its toughest test of the season, beating Bainbridge Paint Valley 26-14 in the DVI playoffs. Andrew Zimmerman had four field goals for the Nighthawks, who will play Versailles next week.

Campbell County, Simon Kenton drop heartbreakers

For the third straight week, Simon Kenton led by at least seven points in the fourth quarter. It's tough to believe, but the Pioneers dropped all three of those games.

Fern Creek came back from a 32-13 deficit in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs to win, 36-32. Tigers quarterback Kaleb Passmore did, indeed, pass more. He threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns, including the winning score to Patrick Carr with 17 seconds left.

It was a season of "what ifs" for the Pioneers. They lost a game in similar fashion at Beechwood by a final score of 58-54. Their 24-21 loss to Ryle decided the district title. Simon Kenton could have faced Southern in the playoffs if it held on to beat the Raiders. Instead, SK finishes with a 5-5 record.

Campbell County entered the postseason with a 3-7 record, but had been playing well in the second half of the season.

The Camels had Bullitt East on the ropes in their first-round game as the two entered overtime tied at 14. But for the second time this season, Campbell County couldn't quite get the job done.

The Camels lost in overtime earlier this season when they failed to convert a two-point possession against Ryle. Against Bullitt East, they took the ball first but had to settle for a Kaden Rose field goal.

The Chargers subsequently got the ball and scored the winning touchdown to advance to the second round.

Class 6A, District 6 was truly up for grabs this year. Campbell County finished third only because they dropped the overtime game to Ryle and lost to Simon Kenton on the last play of the game.

Bullitt East now travels to Ryle. It will be the first-ever meeting between the Chargers and Raiders.

Dayton breaks losing streak against Bishop Brossart

The Greendevils had lost eight consecutive games to the Mustangs, once in every season since 2015. Friday was the first time the two have met in the playoffs and Dayton made it count with a 14-0 win.

Under head coach Jesse Herbst, Dayton has now won a playoff game in each of the last three seasons. Its second-round opponent is Newport Central Catholic, which beat the Greendevils 49-8 on Oct. 12.

The Thoroughbreds won that game behind 211 rushing yards, 167 passing yards, and three forced turnovers. Dayton Quarterback Chad Nickell threw for only eight yards, a number that will have to go up this week.

Playoff rematches in Kentucky

As previously stated, Dayton will face Newport Central Catholic on Nov. 10.

Ludlow will host Newport for the second time this season. The Wildcats won the initial battle, 16-14, on Sept. 29.

In Class 5A, Highlands will host Dixie Heights. The Bluebirds won the regular season contest, 51-21, on Sept. 29.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Greater Cincinnati high school football: Week 12 storylines