Here's what we learned about Polk teams in a soggy Week 2 of high school football

Lakeland Christian's Josh Bellamy falls forward for extra yardage against Frostproof on Friay night at Viking Stadium. In the season, in two games, he has rushed for 257 yards.

The main thing we learned from Week 2 of high school football was that Mother Nature still rules and will easily wipe out early season games.Of course, we already knew that so in stead of learning, we were reminded. Still, some games were played and here are the top things that stood out.

Orr the backbone of Lake Wales' offense

If it wasn't obvious in the first game of the season against Zephyrhills, it was even more so against Ridge Community that running back Rashad Orr is the key to Lake Wales' offense.

In between two big plays from freshman Kaneilius Purdy, Lake Wales tried many things on offense. The Highlanders had the opportunity to score at least 28 and possibly 35 points in the first half against Ridge but self-destructed with penalties, dropped passes, including one it the end zone on what could have been a touchdown pass, a fumble and an interception.

Rising star: Lake Wales freshman wide receiver shines in support of Highlanders' running game

A winning night: Lakeland gives Frazier his 1st official victory as Dreadnaughts' head coach; Auburndale wins

The Highlanders, however, always had Orr in their back pocket. Orr, who rushed for 200 yards on 19 carries, had 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then two second-half touchdown runs of 37 yards and 1 yard.

"Just to have a guy back there who can be explode and puncture the defense, it just helps our offense be more versatile," Lake Wales coach Tavaris Johnson said.

The opponent matters

Ridge Community scored nearly 50 points in a 46-0 rout of Celebration in the opener then lost to Lake Wales, 40-6. Lakeland's defense allowed 48 points in a 48-34 loss to Miami Norland then blanked Largo, 28-0.So which were the real teams for Ridge and Lakeland?

For Ridge, it's somewhere in the middle. Mediocre teams can typically look like state contenders when they play Celebration. On the other hand, Lake Wales has the potential to make another deep playoff run and the weather made it even more difficult. Head coach Richard Tate should get a firmer grasp of his team in the next two weeks.

As for Lakeland, the Dreadnaughts sustained breakdowns in the secondary at times when they went for the bit interception, missed and left no one behind the receiver. On the other hand Norland is an elite team.

Lakeland, remember, shut down Armwood in the Kickoff Classic, a team that beat Venice, 35-24, last week, and a Venice-Lakeland rematch for the state title in Class 4S is a possibility. So while Norland exposed some things the Dreadnaughts need to improve defensively, their defense is closer the unit that stopped Armwood and Largo, rather than the one that got destroyed by Norland.

LCS's offense might be for real

For the second week in a row, Lakeland Christian's Josh Bellamy and Brody Brenneman were a 1-2 punch. They combined for 233 yards of total offense against Frostproof in the season opener then combined for 263 yards of total offense against West Oaks.

Of course we still don't know how good Frostproof's defense is, and West Oaks was 4-7 last year. The Vikings' next test will be against Fort Meade next week, which could be their toughest challenge in the early part of the season and should tell us even more about the state of LCS's ofense.

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Here's what we learned about Polk teams in Week 2 of high school football