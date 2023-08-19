Here's what we learned about every Athens-area high school football team on Friday night

North Oconee claimed its second consecutive Hog Mountain Bowl victory, beating rival Oconee County 29-12 on Friday night.

The all-time series is tied 5-5, and both the Titans and Warriors moving forward have expectations of competing for region and state titles in their respective classifications.

Another great rivalry — Clarke Central and Cedar Shoals — kicks off Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Here's what we learned about every other Athens-area football team on Friday:

PRINCE AVENUE CHRISTIAN 42, HAMMOND (SC) 13: At Columbia, South Carolina, the Wolverines — ranked No. 1 in Class A Division 1 defending state champions – picked up where they left off in 2022 with a dominating victory.

Quarterback Aaron Philo was the offensive catalyst for Prince Avenue Christian, running for a first-quarter score and tossing touchdown passes to Connor Causby, C.J. Dockery and Nick Hurley, all in the first half.

Causby also scored on a 1-yard rush in the third quarter, and Gaines Scoggins added a 31-yard touchdown run.

The Wolverines, who constructed a 28-0 lead over the Skyhawks – who were the Class 4A state champions in South Carolina a year ago – will return to the road on Friday, facing Nashville (Tennessee) Christian at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

ATHENS ACADEMY 42, DADE COUNTY 7: At Slaughter Field, the Spartans — ranked No. 10 in Class 2A — made short work of the visiting Wolverines with a decisive season-opening victory.

In his first start for Athens Academy, junior quarterback Hampton Johnson had a nice night, tossing a 66-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Whitehead and a 38-yard scoring pass to Austin McGee in the first quarter to put the Spartans up 14-0.

After Dade County scored with 7:49 left in the third quarter, Jeremiah Wingfield answered a minute later with a 17-yard run and McGee tallied his second score on a 39-yard rush.

Jamari Welch scored on a 56-yard run with 8:35 left in the fourth quarter and with seven seconds remaining, Johnson reached the end zone on a 1-yard plunge.

The Spartans will hit the road Friday, traveling some 400 miles to face Mobile (Alabama) Christian.

JEFFERSON 34, ALPHARETTA 24: At Memorial Stadium in Jefferson, the Dragons — ranked No. 7 in Class 5A — fell behind 17-7 in the first half but tallied 27 third-quarter points to record a dramatic come-from-behind victory.

Clemson commit Sammy Brown scored four touchdowns for Jefferson, reaching the end zone on a 7-yard run in the first quarter and runs of 1, 7 and 17 yards in the third quarter.

Linebacker Rhett Hemphill came up big on defense for the Dragons, blocking a third-quarter punt deep in Raiders territory, with quarterback Gavin Markey scoring on a 4-yard run seconds later. Hemphill also recovered a fumble in the third quarter that led to score by Brown.

The Dragons – who avenged last year’s 47-46 loss to the Raiders – will play Friday at Wren in Piedmont, South Carolina.

COMMERCE 21, SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN (SC) 19: At Tiger Field at Ray Lamb Stadium in Commerce, the Tigers kicked off their 99th season of football with an exciting victory over Southside Christian.

And junior Jaiden Daniels, who ran for 19 touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards last season, provided much of the excitement with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter (which put Commerce up 14-6).

With 7:16 left in the fourth quarter, Daniels intercepted a Southside Christian pass and returned it 40 yards, then ran 36 yards for a touchdown to put his team up 21-12. Southside Christian then scored with 3:33 remaining to pull within two points.

On the Tigers’ final possession, they were facing a fourth-and-long with two minutes remaining and gave the ball to Daniels, who raced 20 yards for a first down to effectively end the evening.

Commerce will play Friday at Murphy High School in North Carolina.

MADISON COUNTY 41, FRANKLIN COUNTY 7: At Danielsville, the Red Raiders dominated Franklin County for the second consecutive year behind a strong performance from quarterback Camden Smith.

Smith rushed 14 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns, threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Clark, returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown and returned a punt 51 yards to the Lions’ 3-yard line, setting up another score. Smith also recorded an interception.

Bryson Drake added a 14-yard touchdown run and Zahkari Shiflet carried the ball nine times for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Madison County will play Friday at Elbert County.

WINDER-BARROW 28, APALACHEE 7: At Bethlehem, the Bulldoggs extended their winning streak in the Battle of Barrow to five games and won their season opener for the third consecutive year. The game also featured the debuts of two new coaches with Robert Paxia leading Winder-Barrow and Mike Hancock leading Apalachee.

After the Wildcats took a 7-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Howard Holloway to Favian Williford, the Bulldoggs answered as M.J. Dowdy scored on a 9-yard run.

Dowdy put Winder-Barrow up 14-7 on a 10-yard run with 36 seconds remaining in the first half. The Bulldoggs scored twice in the second half as quarterback Evan Lynn ran 8 yards for a touchdown and later threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Cam Hodge.

Winder-Barrow will host M.L. King on Friday. Apalachee will play Friday at Central Gwinnett.

JACKSON COUNTY 16, DAWSON COUNT 0: At Hoschton, the Panthers won their home opener, gained a measure of revenge against the Tigers (who won last year’s game 28-21) and gave Korey Mobbs his first victory as the team’s new head coach.

M.J. Spurlin led Jackson County’s offensive attack, rushing 27 times for two touchdowns and 120 of the team’s 186 ground yards.

Zack Scott completed 11 of 19 passes for 117 yards and one interception and his top target was Jaydan Hibbert, who had four receptions for 49 yards (and also rushed two times for 40 yards).

Brice Rogers added a 32-yard field goal with two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Panthers will play Friday at Duluth.

EAST JACKSON 14, OGLETHORPE COUNTY 7: At Commerce, the Eagles won their season opener for the first time since 2020 as J.Z. Lester and Quay Hill ran for touchdowns.

Oglethorpe County’s only score came with 5 minutes left before halftime as quarterback Jayden Wallace connected with Darius Heard on a 40-yard touchdown pass.

East Jackson will host Social Circle on Friday. Oglethorpe County will host Banks County on Friday.

BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 44, AUGUSTA PREP DAY 0: At Bethlehem, the Knights got their season off to a strong start as four different players ran for touchdowns.

Zeke Clanton and Josh Adams posted two scores apiece and Elijah Goodard and Tristan Puckett added touchdowns. Place-kicker Bennett Logan was 5 of 6 on extra points and kicked a field goal.

Bethlehem Christian will play at Creekside Christian Friday in McDonough.

JOHN HANCOCK 28, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 22: At Sparta, the Lions began their second season of GIAA 8-man football with a narrow loss to the Rebels.

Ethan Townsend threw two touchdown passes, one to Asa Morecraft and the other to Noah Goodwin, both in the second quarter, and Goodwin recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown with 4:18 left in the fourth quarter.

Westminster Christian will host Peachtree Academy on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here's what we learned about every Athens-area football team on Friday