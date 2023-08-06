Here's what we learned from Cincinnati Bengals training camp on Sunday

One year ago, the Cincinnati Bengals opened training camp attempting to rebuild an offensive line that struggled on the team's path to an AFC Championship.

With four new starters up front, the process took time and resulted in a slow start to the regular season before eventually gelling on the team's path to an AFC North title before injuries took its toll. The Bengals felt comfortable enough with their returning linemen and free agent acquisitions − tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Cody Ford − to not address the position in April's NFL Draft.

"A little less moving parts than last year, for sure," Bengals offensive line coach and run game coordinator Frank Pollack said Sunday. "There's just better overall communication amongst each other from the last couple of years because we've got more veteran depth."

Competition heats up on offensive line

While there are fewer moving parts, there are still decisions to be made. The Bengals did not trade Jonah Williams after the first draft pick of the Zac Taylor era requested one in March.

He's now flipped sides and is competing with third-year man Jackson Carman for the starting right tackle spot.

Pollack has been impressed with Williams, who is trying to navigate a position battle after recovering from surgery for a dislocated knee cap.

"He looks like he's been there a few years," Pollack said. "It shows that he took the challenge and worked hard on it every chance he got while he was working on his knee . . . It's been a lot more seamless and smooth than I would've anticipated for any guy."

Carman started camp strong, but his cup "kind of ran over a little bit," when it came to installs, according to Pollack.

Pollack added that there's no timetable to name a starting right tackle for Week 1 and both Williams and Carman will get a chance to battle it out in the preseason.

Alex Kappa leaves Bengals practice Sunday

Starting right guard Alex Kappa left practice Sunday with what Pollack called a "little strain." He added that it was precautionary and "no big deal."

For 11-on-11 drills, Trey Hill slid into the starting right guard role. Hill, a sixth-round pick in 2021, and fifth-year guard Max Scharping, who was acquired on waivers from the Texans last year, are trying to provide value with versatility at both guard and center.

"It's to see who can be really comfortable at both of those spots for us," Pollack said.

Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65), Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64), Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) and Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson (67) walk to the fields during NFL training camp practice, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Cordell Volson is "taking the next step"

The Bengals went on an offensive lineman spending spree prior to last season, though fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson became a reliable interior piece throughout the season with a promising future.

With everything that can be thrown at rookies when they arrive in the NFL, Volson handled the job well and is progressing with an aggressive nature so far this summer

"He (Volson) knows what we want him to do and don't wait to see what the defense does − go execute and attack the guy," Pollack said. "I've seen more of that from him."

Defense wins the day again

Following the first-team 11-on-11 drills Sunday, defensive back Mike Hilton chirped, "all of that for no points."

The first-team Bengals offense went on a 12-play drive that resulted in a turnover on downs in the red zone, though a Tee Higgins' catch from backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on a shallow crossing route on fourth-and-goal left both sides debating whether if it would've been a touchdown.

Siemian and the other backup quarterback, Jake Browning, split first-team reps, but there was no debating the defense had the upper hand on Sunday. Over a three-snap sequence, Siemian fumbled while running out of the pocket and had a snap slip through his hands that threw off the timing of a screen. Another screen pass to rookie running back Chase Brown was blown up by veteran defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Ivey (38) returns an interception during the Cincinnati Bengals fan day practice at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

A Browning deep ball for Ja'Marr Chase was well-covered by Sidney Jones IV and sailed out of bounds. Browning completed short passes to Chris Evans and Nick Bowers during the second string's drive down the field, but Jeff Gunter had a sack and rookie corner D.J. Ivey blew up a fourth-down crossing route to Kwamie Lassiter II to force a turnover on downs.

"Obviously our defense has days where they come out where they're on top of everything, but I feel like both offensive and defensively we've looked pretty good," Higgins said.

Logan Wilson signs extension

The first contract domino from the Bengals 2020 class fell on Friday when Logan Wilson inked a four-year extension. Wilson signed the extension with other players in mind as the Bengals attempt to extend Higgins and quarterback Joe Burrow, saying Sunday, "I still think that this contract allows them to get those things done with guys, and hopefully we're able to keep them long-term, as well."

"(It) speaks to the type of guy that he is," Higgins said. "Looking around for other guys; he wants to keep the squad around. It's good to know that he did that."

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs off with a catch during a training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Higgins declined to speak more when it came to his potential extension, adding that the team's ability to separate the business side of football to the on-field product is what makes the locker room a special place.

"That's who we are as a team. We keep everything in the locker room, in the locker room. We go out there on the field, it's time to lock in," Higgins said. " I'm not really worried about what's going on off the field. I'm gonna leave that private and do what I can do on the field."

