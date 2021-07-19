The latest on Saquon Barkley’s return to the Giants after his ACL tear | SNY NFL Insider

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says it was good to see Giants RB Saquon Barkley moving around at his Youth Football Pro-Camp. Vacchiano says Barkley still isn't sure if he'll be ready for Week One, but Giants fans should stay confident they will see him on the field at the start of the season.

