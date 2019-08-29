Here's the latest ridiculous stat from the breakout season of Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers

The eye-popping Rafael Devers' stats just keep on coming.

His ninth-inning home run Wednesday night at Coors Field in the Red Sox' 7-4 victory over the Rockies also marked his 200th career RBI.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's 200 RBI at the age of 22. He's only the fourth player in Red Sox history to accomplish that. (h/t @ESPNStatsinfo)

After his HR in the 9th inning vs the Rockies, Rafael Devers now has 200 career RBI.



Making him the 4th player in @RedSox history with 200+ RBI before their 23rd birthday since RBI became official in 1920.



He joins Ted Williams, Tony Conigliaro, and Bobby Doerr. pic.twitter.com/OTMrOfqW8K







— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 29, 2019

The others? Hall of Famers Ted Williams and Bobby Doerr, and Tony Conigliaro.

Devers broke out of an 0-for-15 slide in a big way with a 3-for-5 night that included his 28th homer and a triple to give him 80 extra-base hits on the season. Despite the recent slide, the third baseman still leads the majors in hits with 174 and is hitting .326.

Only one other Red Sox player had 80 or more extra-base hits at 22. It was Williams in his rookie year of 1939 and again in 1940. (h/t @BostonSportsInf)

Story continues

Rafael Devers now with 80 XBH



Tied for 2nd in Red Sox history for a

player ≤ 22 YO



1. Ted Williams - 1939 - 86

2. Rafael Devers - 2019 - 80

2. Ted Wlliams - 1940 - 80



I dunno



but if you have Ted Williams in front of you

and Ted Williams behind you



It's usually pretty good



























— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 29, 2019

Next up will be the 30-homer, 50-double mark (Devers leads MLB with 48 two-baggers). With teammate Xander Bogaerts hitting his 30th homer Wednesday and also closing in on 50 doubles with 46, they'll be the first teammates ever to accomplish the feat in the same season. (h/t @SoxNotes)

Only 2 major leaguers are on pace to hit 30+ HR and 50+ doubles this season:



Rafael Devers (27 HR, 48 2B)

Xander Bogaerts (28 HR, 45 2B)



No MLB teammates have ever hit 30+ HR and 50+ doubles each in a season.









— Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 28, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Here's the latest ridiculous stat from the breakout season of Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston