Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared against Patriots in his Ravens career

Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback.

Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season.

Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is elite and might end up winning league MVP this year, but Jackson is definitely a more athletic quarterback and a bigger threat with his legs.

Need proof? Look no further than the Ravens' Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore's defense melted down in the fourth quarter and blew a 21-point lead in a 42-38 loss, but Jackson played fantastic.

The 2019 league MVP completed 21 of 29 passes for 319 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also ran for 119 yards and one touchdown. One of those runs was a 79-yard score.

Jackson's long scoring plays helped him make history, as evidenced by this stat:

How has Jackson fared against Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's defenses?

He's played two games versus New England since becoming the Ravens' full-time starter in 2019. Jackson has tallied 528 total yards with five touchdowns and one turnover.

Week 9, 2019 vs. Patriots

Score : 37-20 Ravens

Passing : 17-of-23, 163 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: 16 attempts, 61 yards, 2 TD

Week 10, 2020 at Patriots

Score : 23-20 Patriots

Passing : 24-of-34, 249 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: 11 attempts, 55 yards, 0 TD

Lamar went ahead and juked everyone on this play. #RavensFlock



📺: #BALvsNE on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/n850RAWxYs — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2020

Jackson has accounted for 667 of the Ravens' 747 passing and rushing yards through two games. He's also been responsible for all seven of their passing and rushing touchdowns.

The Dolphins tried blitzing him in Week 2. This strategy proved ineffective, to say the least.

The #Dolphins blitzed Lamar Jackson 17 times and his numbers were stupid: 13-16, 213 yards, 13.3 YPA, 2 TDs.



Thinking the #Patriots will go with a different strategy. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 20, 2022

The Patriots defense has played quite well over the first two weeks, giving up an average of 13.5 points. Jackson will be a much different and tougher test than any this defense has seen, though. He can win a game by himself.