Here's how Lamar Jackson did in his second start of the preseason

Lamar Jackson's best play of the night didn't count on the scoreboard, but it was electrifying nonetheless.

On a 3rd and 10 in the first quarter, Jackson scrambled up the middle, headed right and juked out a few members of the Packers defense as he jumped into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown. A blindside block penalty took away the score, but Jackson's play was a welcome sign for the Ravens.

While his best play didn't count, his evening was still productive.

He finished 6-of-10 through the air with 58 yards. He rushed twice for 14 yards and led two scoring drives, both of which ended in field goals.

The Ravens kept things mostly vanilla offensively, not revealing too much of a scheme that is expected to be different and more advanced than last year's with Jackson at the helm.

Ravens fans, and the rest of the league, will likely get a better look at Jackson next week in Philadelphia where he could play into the second half.

