Here's how Lakeland got creative on offense to beat Lake Gibson without starting QB

LAKELAND — Lakeland's goal offensively was simple on Friday night. Find a way to get the ball into the hands of its multitude of playmakers in space.

Considering that starting quarterback Zander Smith was out with an injury, however, finding a way to accomplish that goal wasn't so simple, but in the end, not impossible.

Lakeland used a couple of big touchdown plays that started with wide receivers taking the snap along with dominating play by its defensive line to defeat Lake Gibson, 21-0, on Friday night at Virgil Ramage Stadium.

The Class 4S, District 7 showdown between the top two teams was called with 1:03 to play in the third quarter after about an hour delay because of lightning and rain. By then, the Dreadnaughts had a comfortable lead.

Even with Smith out along with running backs D'Marius Rucker and Jordan Henderson, the Dreadnaughts still had plenty of athletes who could make plays. The trick with Smith out was hot to get them the ball.

"We've got playmakers so want to get them in space whenever we get the chance," Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier said.

Elijah Bell got the start at quarterback but it was wide receiver/defensive back Carlos Mitchell who was behind center on Lakeland's first scoring play that came on the first play of its second possession. He took the snap in the wildcat offense and turned the corner for a 43-yard touchdown run at 5:16 of the first quarter.

The Dreadnaughts second score came more traditionally. Again with great field position after taking over after a punt at the Lake Gibson 42, it took Lakeland two plays to score. Running back Jadarius Dobie first busted loose for a 33-yard run then followed up with a 9-yard scoring run at 8:13 of the second quarter.

With the way Lakeland's defense was dominating the game, it all but clinched the victory.

Late in the first half, Lakeland first made a goal-line stand then got new life on a roughing-the-punter call deep in its own territory. On the first play, wide receiver Rick Penick took the snap behind center, rolled out then found Jamar Taylor for a 79-yard touchdown pass.

"The goal is to get your best players touches," Frazier said. "I don't care how you do it. Give your best players touches. It's a little easier when you have your best quarterback in there, because the defense respects you a little bit. They won't play you with 10 guys in the box. We had to improvise but the kids did a good job."

