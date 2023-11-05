Here's what you need to know about UC Bearcat basketball's opener vs. Illinois-Chicago

The third season of Wes Miller at the helm of University of Cincinnati men's basketball starts Monday night with a 9 p.m. tip against the Flames of Illinois-Chicago.

The Bearcats are coming off a 23-13 (11-7 AAC) season which saw them make it to the NIT quarterfinals before falling on the road to Utah Valley University. Two starters are back from that team along with some transfers and first-year players that could make for an interesting season in their inaugural run in the Big 12.

The excitement will be amplified should the Bearcats receive positive news on the transfer waivers of 7-foot senior Aziz Bandaogo (Utah Valley) and 6-11 senior Jamille Reynolds (Temple). Both have had their NCAA waiver claims denied despite following guidelines to make their moves based on mental health reasons.

Jamille Reynolds, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Temple displays an impressive vertical leap in UC's practice gym at the Lindner Center.

UC, the players and Miller anxiously await the results of the appeal. Should that be denied, Bandaogo and Reynolds have separate attorneys who will proceed to work for their eligibility.

Illinois-Chicago had one publicized exhibition with Clayton State on Halloween and won 71-47.

UC vs. Illinois-Chicago

Tip: Monday, 9 p.m., Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: Even 1-1

Illinois-Chicago Flames scouting report

Record: 12-20 (4-16 Missouri Valley) in 2022-23

Coach: Luke Yaklich (35-49, fourth season)

Offense: 67.6 ppg (last season)

Defense: 71.7 ppg (last season)

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats from last season)

Jordan Brownell (F, 6'9", 3.6 ppg)

Isaiah Rivera (G, 6'5", 8.6 ppg)

Toby Okani (G, 6'8", 11.0 ppg)

Filip Skobali (F, 6'7", 7.7 ppg)

Marquise Kennedy (G, 6'1", 7.5 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 23-13 (11-7 AAC) in 2022-23

Coach: Wes Miller (fourth season, 41-28 UC, 226-163 overall)

Offense: 77/1 ppg (last season)

Defense: 69.3 ppg (last season)

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats from last season)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 11.6 ppg)

Ody Oguama (F, 6'9", 5.5 ppg)

Simas Lukošius (F, 6'8", 11.6 at Butler)

C.J. Fredrick (G, 6'3", 6.1 at Kentucky)

Day Day Thomas (G. 6', 19.0 at Kilgore Junior College)

Players to watch

UIC's Toby Okani (5) grabs a rebound during a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game against Missouri State, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Toby Okani

Okani is UIC's top returning scorer at 11.6 points per game and added 6.8 rebounds per game last year as well as a team-leading 36 blocks. Okani led the Flames with four double-doubles and three 20-point games, including a career-high 29 points on Jan. 17, 2023, at Valparaiso.

Simas Lukošius

The 6-8 Butler transfer hit for 11.6 points per game with the Bulldogs including a season-high 28 against Villanova last January. As a freshman, he scored 27 against Xavier in a Big East tournament game.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukošius (41) shoots during a preseason practice at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

"I'm excited to see the fans, I'm excited to see how this place gets packed (and) the energy," Lukošius said. "I'm an ambitious guy. I wanted a coaching staff that believes in me and is able to get that out in me."

Keys to the game

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) warms up during a preseason practice at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Play fast, but don't get ahead of yourself

It's believed that UC is a faster team this year and junior college transfer Day Day Thomas set a program record with a three-quarter court sprint time of 2.94 seconds. However, Thomas is coming from a junior college to a Big 12 school, so he'll have to be able to control his jets. He's drawn some comparisons to former Bearcat Mikey Saunders.

"When we've got all the guys and you throw Aziz and Jamille into that group, there's so much length, athleticism and depth that you can really sustain playing at an extremely high pace," Miller said. "That's fun. That's what I've always believed in. It's the most fun way to play, the most preferred way and the best way to consistently put yourself into position to win every night."

Miller likes a deep team that can pressure with defense.

Feed off the crowd and the return of the Jumpman

The Nike/Jordan Brand extension is popular with the guys who hope to replicate the success the uniforms had in their first go-round between 1997-2006.

"The blocks really give it a 'back-in-the-day' vibe," Dan Skillings Jr. said. "We used to see them big dogs man! It's all for them. They put on for us, now we've got to put on for them."

Ratings

NCAA NET: UC was No. 63 to end last year, with UIC at No. 288

KenPom: UC is No. 53 in the preseason numbers with UIC at No. 243

It's a good night to play two

Katrina Merriweather's UC women also begin the season Monday evening with a 6 p.m. tip against No. 17 Louisville. That game will also be featured on ESPN+ and on iHeart Radio by way of WSAI 1360 or The Project 100.7/106.3. UC won its opening exhibition Wednesday night vs. Ohio Dominican 76-38.

