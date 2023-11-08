Here's what we know after Texas Southern tuba player punches fan at Jackson State football game

The Southwestern Athletic Conference is aware of it. So is Texas Southern. Jackson State has no comment.

That's the scorecard in responses to the Clarion Ledger this week following an incident where a Texas Southern band member struck a fan during a football game between the two teams. Jackson State defeated Texas Southern 21-19 on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows The Texas Southern University of Ocean of Soul band playing in the stands, and a male fan, holding what appears to be a canned beverage in his left hand, standing in the aisle a step below a tuba player and yelling at him.

TEXAS SOUTHERN WHAT YALL GOT GOING ON 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WvIuPp3h3y — kayla. (@theekaylan) November 5, 2023

The tuba player keeps rhythm, dancing and playing his tuba, but suddenly stops, and delivers four quick overhand right punches − three to the heckling fan's left cheek and one to his chest − as a uniformed band official for Texas Southern approaches from below. The fan stumbles backwards and falls out of view. The tuba player then resumes playing and performing.

The tuba player and the fan have not been identified.

Jackson State sports information director Maurice Williams said the school had no comment.

However, both the SWAC and Texas Southern had something to say.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is aware of the incident involving a Texas Southern University band member that occurred during Saturday’s football contest against Jackson State University. The Conference Office is currently working with TSU officials to gather additional information and details regarding the incident,” the SWAC wrote to the Clarion Ledger.

Texas Southern vice president of communications Tracy Clemons' statement to the Clarion Ledger had a similar tone.

“Texas Southern University is aware of an incident involving a member of the Ocean of Soul marching band during a recent away game. The incident is under investigation. The University is implementing additional measures to ensure the safety of all band members during performances,” wrote Clemons.

The Clarion Ledger contacted Mississippi Capitol Police, Jackson State University Police Department and the Jackson Police Department regarding the incident. However, it was not reported.

