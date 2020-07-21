Here's what you need to know about new Red Sox pitcher Dylan Covey

The Boston Red Sox announced a new acquisition to their pitching staff Tuesday.

The Red Sox acquired right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey from the Tampa Bay Rays and have added him to their player pool. Left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner also was removed from Boston's player pool, but he is still part of the organization. These transactions leave the Sox with a player pool of 59, one short of the MLB limit.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times tweeted details on how Covey wound up in Boston.

To clarify, RH Dylan Covey had an out clause in his minor-league deal with #Rays that if he had a 40-man opportunity elsewhere they either had to put him on their 40 or let him go. That's how he got to #RedSox. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 21, 2020

So, what do you need to know about Covey?

This move adds starting pitching depth, something the Red Sox need after the offseason departures of veterans Rick Porcello (free agency) and David Price (trade), as well as Chris Sale's injury. Newly acquired starter Collin McHugh recently opted out of the 2020 season. The team's No. 1 starter, Eduardo Rodriguez, won't start Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles after contracting COVID-19. Rodriguez is now healthy and returned to Fenway Park on Saturday, where he threw a bullpen session.

Covey has appeared in 63 games as a Major League pitcher -- all with the Chicago White Sox -- including 45 starts. He owns a 6-29 record with a 6.54 ERA, 173 strikeouts and a 1.60 WHIP for his career. Covey has a 5-26 record with a 6.75 ERA in 217 1/3 innings as a starter.

He has made one career appearance at Fenway Park. It was with the White Sox in 2018 when he started against Sale on June 8. Covey pitched seven innings, allowing three hits and no runs with seven strikeouts and one walk. The White Sox won 1-0.

Covey isn't likely to be a regular starter for the Red Sox, but he's worth taking a gamble on given the lackluster talent and depth in the team's starting rotation.

