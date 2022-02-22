Here's all you need to know about Aaron Rodgers' extreme cleanse

Here's a look at Aaron Rodgers' Panchakarma cleanse originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Football quarterback Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision about his future with the Green Bay Packers. After another guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the four-time MVP explained why he wouldn't be making that decision today.

Rodgers told McAfee that he just completed a Panchakarma cleanse, which left him off the grid for the past two weeks.

“There will be no news today,” Rodgers said. “No decision on my future. As I was texting with you yesterday, I just got out of a 12-day Panchakarma. Look that up. I know you did after we talked. It’s a cleanse that originated in India. It’s been going on for thousands of years, and it’s something I’ve done in the offseason. So I’m just getting my hand above the sand now and seeing what’s going on there.”

After the cleanse, the Super Bowl XLV champion took to Instagram to express his gratitude to everyone in his life.

But what exactly does this cleanse entail?

Here's all you need to know about the Panchakarma, which is not for the weak of stomach:

What is a Panchakarma cleanse?

A Panchakarma cleanse is a five-step detox process that cleanses the body of all unwanted waste out of the body.

Many have reported that the cleanse heals the digestive system, enhances immunity, produces deep relaxation and a “meditative outlook on life,” among other things.

What are the five steps of the Panchakarma cleanse?

Vaman: administration of emetic drugs that induce a severe spell of vomiting to clean the upper gut

Virechan: forced diarrhea that purges and cleanses the bowel

Basti: medicated enema used to cleanse the accumulated toxins through the colon

Nasya: nasal administration of medicated oil to cleanse the accumulated toxin

Raktamokshana: procedure done to cleanse the blood

The cleanse also includes:

Three days of consuming Ghee (a form of clarified butter) until you evacuate at both ends

One day therapeutic vomiting

One day laxative therapy

Three days of herb drops in nose

Many days of enemas

Yoga and meditation throughout

While Rodgers may have educated many on an extreme ancient Indian cleanse, you’re still going to have to wait and see if he will be playing in the NFL in 2022.