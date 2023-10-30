Here's how Keidane McAlpine set out to make UGA soccer history — and achieved it

Keidane McAlpine wanted support.

The soccer coach didn't feel he was getting enough help at Southern Cal, where he said his team didn't have a practice field or a space to call their own. They lacked lights on the game field, McAlpine didn't have an office, either.

So, he came to Georgia.

"Georgia was one of the schools that I felt had all the components that I was looking for from the very beginning," McAlpine said. "Great fan tradition, high academic institution, the support and a player pool from a state that you can always have a great foundation. Georgia ticked all the boxes, and the bonus is that it's close to home − I grew up in Alabama."

McAlpine was hired as Georgia soccer's sixth head coach in December 2021. He brought with him from California his assistants Sammy Towne and Jason Lockhart. The mental health director Dr. Dylan Firsick and the strength coach Jill Zeller were also pulled to the South from their posts at USC, making the transition smoother for McAlpine's plan.

The overhaul gave the Bulldogs program a 180-degree makeover after they complied a record of 21-35-14 between 2017 and 2021.

McAlpine is known for working his magic.

In his first season, UGA went 13-6-3 and made a run to the SEC Tournament semifinals before getting eliminated on penalties 4-1 by South Carolina. The Bulldogs earned their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2014, and the team advanced as a 7-seed to the second round before falling to North Carolina.

The first year and a half was hectic for McAlpine and his staff. Conversations with UGA athletic director Josh Brooks before he made the cross-country move were to reiterate that the program would have space to grow, to call their own, to turn the program into exactly what he thought it could be. He wanted to hit the ground running and Brooks' support and winner mentality paved that road.

Task one was stripping the skin to reveal the bones of the team. More conversation, this time with the players, about what they wanted to keep and what they wanted to change. He asked them to reflect, look back on moments in their previous seasons that weren't successful and analyze why that was.

"You don't just want to come in and change everything," he said. "They were big about keeping who they were as a culture, as a team. ... I've changed out a few times and (Georgia has) one of the best cultures in terms of how they love each other, how they take care of each other, how they support each other. (Those) parts weren't broken. It was about, how do we become more competitive, how do we become better in our preparation, how do we change the way we eat and sleep and train?"

Graduate defender Mallie McKenzie has spent five years on UGA's roster. She was frustrated, knowing they had talent on the team, but no credentials on their resume to prove it. But she stuck around for her community, for the girls she had built a family with.

Then, when McAlpine arrived, he set the precedent she was hoping for early: they were going to be winners. And now it's paying off.

The program clinched its first SEC East title when it defeated Kentucky earlier this month and are among of the SEC's top three contenders right now with an 8-4-5 overall record.

"It's amazing. I feel so grateful," McKenzie said. "I'm so grateful that I get to be a part of the team (for a fifth year) and get to be one of the people contributing to his successes and our successes."

Senior midfielder Nicole Vernis came to UGA the same year as McAlpine, transferring from Florida. She said the decision to move was because she felt she wasn't being challenged hard enough by the Gator staff. She's a competitive person and she wasn't growing. McAlpine fixed that.

"Even last year, when I couldn't play [due to transfer portal rules], I felt like they invested in me to try and get better," Vernis said. "They pushed me in ways I hadn't been pushed before.

"He says it often — you can't take days off. Like, even when you win, that doesn't mean you stop working."

Change can be difficult, McAlpine knew when he arrived and there's still work to do even after his players have achieved success. Last season, there was no expectation, and they were able do things that hadn't been done in a long time. This year, with expectations growing, the program made history.

And the season isn't over yet.

Two-seed Georgia plays Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. in Pensacola, Fla., against seven-seed Kentucky in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here's how Keidane McAlpine set out to make UGA soccer history