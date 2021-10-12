Here's what Justin Thomas did with all of his Ryder Cup gear last month

Justin Thomas has already earned more than $44 million in prize money over the course of his seven-year PGA Tour career, so it’s safe to say that his closet at home in South Florida is pretty sizable.

It just doesn’t have room for any more Team USA gear.

Thomas, who has now played on four national teams as a pro (two Ryder Cups, two Presidents Cup), was asked Tuesday at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas what he’s done with all of those clothes.

The 28-year-old said he kept a majority of the gear from his first Presidents Cup, in 2017, and first Ryder Cup, a year later. “And I quickly realized that I'm not going to wear this stuff anywhere,” he added.

“I remember Ryder Cup, I kept a lot of stuff and it sat in my closet for so long and I never wore any of it,” Thomas explained. “The T-shirts and hats and stuff like that, but I'm not going to go out to the golf course in a Team USA Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup shirt, so I always just tell the PGA or the PGA Tour … just donate it to the local First Tee because they're going to get a lot more use out of it than I do.”

So, what did Thomas do with his Ryder Cup attire from last month’s victory at Whistling Straits? He left it in Wisconsin.

“Everything,” Thomas said, before thinking again. “That's not true. I took some hats. I took a couple T-shirts. Yeah, I mean, same thing, I did it in Australia, too. There's so much stuff that I'm trying to not be a hoarder and just take it home and sit in my closet. Someone else is going to get a lot more use out of this. The memories are enough for me.”