Here's Julian Edelman hanging with Jameis Winston at Celtics-Lakers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

As it tends to happen in Hollywood, some pretty random stars collided Saturday night at Staples Center.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman showed up to support the Boston Celtics for their game against the Los Angeles Lakers and caught up with several C's players on the court before tip-off.

But Edelman wasn't the only NFL player in the house. On his Instagram story, the Patriots wideout shared a photo of he and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, of all people, who also was in the house rocking a LeBron James Lakers jersey.

Something I did not expect to see today: Julian Edelman hanging with Jameis Winston at a Lakers game. pic.twitter.com/0bOh5Fkk1S — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) March 10, 2019

Edelman and Winston don't have much in common -- the former is a 32-year-old late-round draft pick, the latter a 25-year-old first overall pick -- but they both were suspended to begin the 2018 NFL season, so maybe they commiserated over that.

Edelman's Celtics got the last laugh, rolling to a 120-107 win over the depleted Lakers to push their winning streak to three games. And it looks like No. 11 had a good time.

