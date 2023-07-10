Here's who is joining Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel at the 2023 SEC Media Days

Tennessee football is sending a group of veterans to join coach Josh Heupel at the 2023 SEC Football Media Day in Nashville.

Quarterback Joe Milton, defensive lineman Omari Thomas and tight end Jacob Warren will all represent the Vols at the Grand Hyatt on Thursday, July 20.

Heupel is going into his third season at the helm. He has posted an 18-8 record with seven wins over top 25 teams. Heupel led the Vols to the program's first New Year's Six berth in the College Football Playoff era. Tennessee recorded an 11-win season for the first time in two decades in 2022 and ended at No. 6 in the final rankings.

Milton is going into his sixth season at the collegiate level. In two seasons with Tennessee, he has thrown for 1,346 yards and 12 touchdowns with zero interceptions. Milton took over for former Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker after his season-ending ACL injury in 2022 and ended the season as the MVP at the Orange Bowl.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton (7) is seen during a Tennessee Vols spring football practice, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Thomas enters his fourth season at Tennessee. He has started in 19 of his 36 appearances, tallying 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. The Memphis native have been the Vols' representative on the SEC Football Leadership Council for the last two seasons.

Warren, the Vols' starting tight end, is also entering his sixth season. He has caught 37 passes for 416 yards and four touchdowns in his career. Warren has made the SEC Academic Honor Roll all five seasons and was a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy.

