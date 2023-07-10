Here's who will join Mississippi State football's Zach Arnett at 2023 SEC Media Days

STARKVILLE — For the first time in his collegiate career, quarterback Will Rogers will be among those representing Mississippi State football at SEC Media Days. Rogers will be accompanied by coach Zach Arnett, running back Jo'quavious Marks and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy.

For Arnett and Marks, this trip will also mark their debuts at the annual event. Mississippi State will be among the four schools speaking on July 18 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

Arnett is entering his first season at the helm after spending the previous three as former coach Mike Leach's defensive coordinator. Following Leach's death in December, Arnett was promoted. He led the Bulldogs to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory before making staff changes in the offseason − highlighted by the hiring of offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) hands off to running back Jo'quavious Marks, who scored a touchdown during the first half against Arizona in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto)

Rogers is entering his senior season with 32 starts under his belt. He has had the second-most passing yards in the SEC each of the last two years and has thrown for 81 touchdowns in his career.

Marks, who is also set to begin his senior season, figures to take a bigger role for Mississippi State this year despite already serving as a starter the previous three. He has collected 1,260 rushing yards in 36 games and will see more handoffs as MSU moves away from the Air Raid offense.

Crumedy represented MSU at last year's SEC Media Days before an injury shortened his season. However, when he returned it was evident why the Bulldogs were high on him. Crumedy recorded a sack and 11 tackles (3.5 for loss) in four games.

