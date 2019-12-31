Here's how John Dorsey leaving Browns could impact Josh McDaniels' future

The Cleveland Browns and general manager John Dorsey parted ways Tuesday in the latest organizational departure following another disappointing NFL season.

The Browns now need a new general manager and head coach. Freddie Kitchens was fired Monday after going 6-10 in his first season as head coach.

One popular candidate for the Browns' head coaching vacancy is New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels reportedly is believed to be Cleveland's first choice, and he's reportedly expected to accept the Browns' request for an interview.

Dorsey's departure could have an impact on the likelihood that McDaniels becomes the Browns' next head coach.

"The most likely scenario is that the Browns will hire a new head coach, and that person will then have input in who the top personnel man -- probably not a traditional GM -- will be," NFL Media's Tom Pelissero said Tuesday on NFL Network.

"That all depends on who is that head coach. Certainly the fact that John Dorsey is not in that building -- they do not have a GM-centric structure -- would suggest that Josh McDaniels, the Patriots offensive coordinator, perhaps has a better chance now of landing in Cleveland. That would be the structure that we've seen in New England. It is the structure that McDaniels would prefer in his next stop. He could potentially bring along someone else from New England, like a Dave Ziegler, to oversee the personnel. Somebody he's comfortable with, have the control to overturn things in the building."

The MMQB's Albert Breer tweeted something similar after news of Dorsey's exit.

On the Browns' structural changes, two things ...



• It will be, in part, dependent on the new head coach.



• Haslams have always liked McDaniels. Didn't interview him last year bc John Dorsey was running the search. And I don't think McD goes there if he's reporting to Dorsey.







— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 31, 2019

McDaniels reportedly has drawn interest from the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers for their open head coach jobs. He's been the Patriots offensive coordinator since 2012 and nearly left to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 before deciding to remain in New England.

The Patriots and McDaniels currently are preparing for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans.

