Here's how Joe Johnson set new NBA record in return to Celtics lineup

Here's how Joe Johnson set new NBA record in return to Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Johnson's second stint with the Boston Celtics is off to a pretty good start.

The veteran swingman signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics on Wednesday as the team deals with seven players out of the lineup and in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Johnson played two minutes and scored two points in the Celtics' 111-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

He didn't make a huge impact, but it was a nice story and the Celtics fans in attendance loved every minute of the experience.

Johnson also made NBA history in his return to the Celtics lineup.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Johnson "set a new record for time between games with the same team, as his 19 years, 308 days between appearances shatters the previous record of 14 years, 331 days, which was set by Los Angeles Lakers center James Edwards."

Johnson is 40 years old and his stay in Boston might be over after his 10-day deal expires. The Celtics have a lot of young players who need playing time to develop their skills.

That said, the leadership and experience Johnson brings to the team, in addition to whatever offense he can provide, could make him a good player to keep around in an end-of-the-bench role throughout the season.