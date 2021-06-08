Here's the Jets' finalized preseason schedule for the 2021 NFL season

Zach Wilson throws at Jets rookie camp

The Jets announced their finalized preseason schedules on Tuesday, including the times and dates for their matchups with the Giants, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's what the preseason schedule looks like:

Game 1: at New York Giants -- Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: at Green Bay Packers -- Saturday, Aug. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Game 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles -- Friday, Aug 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Jets begin the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. when they head down to Carolina to face Sam Darnold and the Panthers.