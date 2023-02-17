Here's what the Jets could get from a QB like Derek Carr | NFL Insider Connor Hughes
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes shares his thoughts on what the Jets could get from a quarterback like Derek Carr as they prepare to bring him in for a meeting.
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes shares his thoughts on what the Jets could get from a quarterback like Derek Carr as they prepare to bring him in for a meeting.
When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers becomes the Prince of (Four Days of) Darkness, there’s apparently one less decision for him to make. Bob McGinn, who has covered the Packers for decades, said in a podcast with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com that the team is ready to move on from Rodgers. “They are done with Rodgers,” [more]
Coinciding with Sean Payton’s first year as the head coach of the Saints, the NFL changed the rules to allow a runner to be pushed by a teammate. As Payton commences his first year as head coach of the Broncos, some teams finally have embraced the rule as a device for strategic advantage. Payton, who [more]
ESPN's NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller says the Chicago Bears "won't get a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick"
Todd McShay's post-Super Bowl mock draft has the Chicago Bears trading down and landing Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.
Tampering routinely happens, in two primary ways. First, teams talk to agents about impending free agents before the window for having such discussions opens. Second, teams talk to agents whose clients are under contract, but who are expected to be faced with a request to take a pay cut. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott falls [more]
The enticing talents of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could hamper the Bears' trade hopes for the No. 1 pick, but they should make their decision on Justin Fields a no-brainer.
The Chiefs’ final touchdown in their Super Bowl LVII victory came when Patrick Mahomes hit Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter. And it turned out that a miscommunication had the Chiefs running that play out of the wrong formation. NFL Films footage from the Super Bowl shows Mahomes and Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy on [more]
Tiger Woods insisted Friday he didn't mean to cause offense when he pranked playing partner Justin Thomas by handing him a tampon in the first round of the Genesis Invitational."It was just we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it's different."
Justin Fields will get his wish and play inside, per the Bears Arlington Park stadium project.
The MMQB's Albert Breer joins 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand" to discuss the possibility of the Patriots trading quarterback Mac Jones to Josh McDaniels' Raiders.
Badgers fans are well acquainted with Leo Chenal's rare athleticism; at the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, he showed it off to a broader audience.
Four days after the Super Bowl, a surprising number of people continue to suggest that an instance of defensive holding should not have been called defensive holding. The argument apparently was rooted in the reality that we all wanted to witness a more exciting finish to Super Bowl LVII, and that the foul called on [more]
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
Johnson, who played in the NFL from 2000-2005, was one of eight people arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation.
During Wednesday's game at Northwestern, fans were heard chanting vulgar sayings toward Indiana's Miller Kopp.
Woods lines up alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at The Riviera Country Club
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”
Tiger Woods looked phenomenal off the tee in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational.
Tiger Woods is one-over par through the first two rounds at the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Will that score be good enough for Tiger to make it to the weekend? Here's the latest from Riviera.
Hamlin came under fire for the jacket from ex-NFL running back Adrian Peterson.