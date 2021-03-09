Here's how the Jets could land both a top QB and WR in the 2021 NFL Draft

DeVonta Smith/Ja'Marr Chase/Jaylen Waddle

The Jets are currently slotted for the No. 2 pick, and it's more likely than not that they will go with Zach Wilson in that spot - Justin Fields is also a possibility.

That would effectively put an end to Sam Darnold's tenure with Gang Green, and the Jets will more likely than not trade him.

But the Jets also have the 23rd and 34th selections in the draft.



Is it possible that a package involving Darnold and one of those latter picks gets them inside the top 10?

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah seems to think so.

"I'd be trying to figure out a way where you could do Sam and pick 34 and see if that would do it, to get all the way back up there in the top eight, nine, or 12 position and now you're the Jets and you're dancing up there with those picks," Jeremiah said in a conference call, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.



Trading with the Carolina Panthers (eight) or Denver Broncos (nine) isn't out of the question, as their quarterback situations are certainly up in the air.

And if said trade were to come to fruition, the Jets could snag one of Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, or Ja'Marr Chase if one of them falls in that latter spot.

For what it's worth, Jeremiah and Jets GM Joe Douglas worked together with the Baltimore Ravens.

Does Jeremiah know the plan of an old pal? Perhaps - perhaps not.

But guaranteeing a quarterback along with a high chance of landing a top receiver inside the top 10 sounds like an idea the Jets, who ranked in the bottom of almost every offensive category last year, should absolutely pursue.