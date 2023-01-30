Here's how Jets could clear salary cap space ahead of pivotal 2023 offseason

Jets GM Joe Douglas / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The NFL is finally on the other end of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least financially. The league informed its teams that the salary cap for the 2023 season will be $224.8 million, sources confirmed to SNY.

The figure marks a steep increase from the $208.2 million the league had set for last season. In 2020, after the pandemic forced fans from stadiums, the cap dropped eight percent, to $182.5 million.

The figure leaves the Jets with negative-$2.7 million in salary cap space, meaning GM Joe Douglas has some work to do to not only get the Jets under the cap, but also give them enough room to make moves this offseason.

The Jets would like to not only add a veteran quarterback, which would be pricey, but shore up their offensive line, too.

Receiver Corey Davis is the most likely cap casualty for the Jets. Releasing the veteran, who caught just 66 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns in 22 games over the last two years, would free $10.5 million with just a $666,000 cap penalty. Davis has not lived up to expectations after the Jets signed him to a three-year, $37.5 million deal in 2021. The Jets would also free significant space with the releases of receiver Braxton Berrios ($5 million), safety Ashtyn Davis ($2.7 million) and special-teamer Justin Hardee ($2.35 million).

Those transactions would add $20.55 million, and put New York $17.85 million under the cap. That figure would be 10th-most in the NFL.



The Jets could add more money with the release of defensive end Carl Lawson, freeing $15.4 million with just a $333,000 penalty. Lawson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in training camp in 2021, then re-injured that same Achilles last January. That required another surgery, he told SNY. The team didn’t expect him to play until November of this year, but Lawson fought back to appear in every game in 2022. He finished with seven sacks.

An extension, which would lower Lawson’s cap hit, might be the direction the Jets take here. The team spent the majority of Lawson’s exit meeting talking about the 2023 season — an indication they expect him back.

The Jets could also look to (again) rework the contract of veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley, who has a team-high cap hit of $21.46 million. The Jets adjusted Mosley’s contract to add cap space back in September, adding two void years (2025 and 2026). By doing so, though, they extended out the dead money of the deal. The Jets can still cut Mosley, but it would free just $6.572 million with $14.94 million in dead charge. Mosley does have offset language in his contract, meaning the Jets would get additional cap relief if he were to sign with another team.

Safety Jordan Whitehead ($7.25 million freed, $2.98 million penalty) and tackle Duane Brown ($4.9 million freed, $6.3 million dead) are two other names to watch.

The Jets’ in-house free agents are highlighted by starters Quincy Williams (linebacker), George Fant (tackle), Connor McGovern (center), Sheldon Rankins (defensive tackle), Lamarcus Joyner (safety), Greg Zuerlein (kicker), and Kwon Alexander (linebacker). Notable backups Mike White (quarterback), Dan Feeney (guard) and Nate Herbig (guard) are also free agents.

Williams and Zuerlein are atop the wish list of in-house players the Jets would like to retain.