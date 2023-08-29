Here's the Jets' 53-man roster to start 2023-24 season

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday was the deadline for every NFL team to make enough moves to their first 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

The Jets made their decisions, moving 31 players Tuesday to get their 90-player training camp roster to 53 including some surprises.

"That's the crappy part about this entire thing, especially with how long we've been in camp, having the Hall of Fame game," head coach Robert Saleh said. "You just draw a connection and an appreciation for all of these guys — the way they go about their business and the way they're fighting for jobs. These are the hard ones because some of them, you're not saying goodbye forever, but some of them, their careers are ending. These are always the hard ones."

Here’s the list of players waived/released this week…

Punter Thomas Morstead was perhaps the biggest surprise name cut, but according to multiple reports this move was a way for the team to manipulate the roster and he’ll be back with the Jets in the near future.

As for other players, Jarrick Bernard-Converse was placed on the Reserve/PUP list with cornerback Jimmy Moreland placed on injured reserve Monday. Brandin Echols is serving a one-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, which rounds out the moves.

Next, GM Joe Douglas and his staff will continue to move players around in addition to filling out their 16-person practice squad.

The Jets start the 2023-24 campaign at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11.