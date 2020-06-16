The Patriots didn't sign any of the highest-profile free agents this offseason, but if you've been clamoring to a buy a jersey for any of the new guys, you're in luck.

The team tweeted out the jersey numbers that New England's veteran additions will wear once the team gets back on the field.

After beginning his Patriots career wearing No. 8 from 2009-2011, Brian Hoyer will reclaim the number he wore in his last stint with the team: No. 2, which was used by a trifecta of kickers (Mike Nugent, Kai Forbath, Nick Folk) a season ago.

Here's the full list of veteran jersey numbers announced by the team Tuesday afternoon:

The Patriots haven't yet announced what uniform numbers rookies will wear. That news typically comes out later in the summer.

Here's what jersey numbers Patriots veteran free agent additions will wear originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston