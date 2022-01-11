Here's who Jerod Mayo reportedly will compete against for Broncos head coach job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Denver Broncos reportedly have requested to interview New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their open head coach job, and he will have plenty of competition for that role.

Mayo is one of nine candidates expected to interview, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, and it's possible that number could grow over the coming days/weeks.

Here's the full list:

The Broncos job opened earlier this week when Vic Fangio was fired after two seasons. Since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015, Denver has a 39-58 record with zero playoff appearances over the last six seasons.

Story continues

“Right now all my focus is on the Buffalo Bills, but I’ll absolutely take the interview (in time),” Mayo told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday when asked about the Broncos job.

Jerod Mayo talks about the help and advice Bill Belichick has provided in his goal to become a head coach pic.twitter.com/kfxRo3RzgN — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 11, 2022

Mayo and the Patriots are preparing for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Patriots defense was one of the league's best during the regular season. It allowed the second-fewest points and fourth-fewest yards. Mayo's coaching played a key role in New England's defense enjoying that high level of success.

The Broncos job isn't the only potential opportunity for Mayo. He reportedly could be in the mix for the open Chicago Bears head coach position, too.