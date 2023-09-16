Here's how Jenkins, Lakeland, Auburndale grabbed wins to lead Polk's highlights from Friday

LAKELAND — The George Jenkins football team's defense came up with two big turnovers deep in its territory to preserve a rain-soaked 18-14 victory over Lake Weir on Friday night.

Twice George Jenkins (3-0) got big interceptions in the fourth quarter, the first by Eddie Lake on the Eagles' goal line and then, after a punt, Isaiah Blankenship sealed the game with another pick at their own 27 with 30 seconds left.

Cameron Turner had two scoring passes for the Eagles, including a 10-yard toss to Lake that made it 18-6 in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Cash had a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown after Lake Weir had tied the game at 6-6 to immediately give the lead back to George Jenkins at 12-6 in the third quarter.

Taking charge: Bartow's KJ Valentine shows he's becoming a more complete quarterback in rout of Ridge

Close finish: 'Happy birthday when it's man coverage': Winter Haven's Kostuch finds Farlow for game winner

“It was old-school smashmouth football tonight; our defense played outstanding at the end and was able to pick us up there at the end,” Jenkins coach Paul Freeman said.

George Jenkins (3-0) will begin its Class 4S, District 7 schedule in two weeks at Kathleen.

George Jenkins quarterback (10) Cameron Turner scrambles out of the pocket while pressured by Lake Weir defenders during first half action at George Jenkins High School in Lakeland Fl. Friday September 15 ,2023.Ernst Peters/The Ledger

Lakeland 26, Kissimmee Osceola 0

KISSIMMEE — When Lakeland’s offense kept stalling in the red zone, its defense made sure the Dreadnaughts came away with the victory.

Lakeland bounced back from a tough loss last week with a 26-0 shutout over Osceola on Friday night.

“We had three or four drives that stalled in the red zone,” Lakeland head coach Marvin Frazier said. “We just couldn’t score. Defensively, we were great.”

The Dreadnaughts’ defense got them on the board first with a safety on the first Osceola drive.

Robert Anderson also scored for the defense as he returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown after Orenthal Tinsley made the strip.

Offensively, Lakeland got a 15-yard touchdown run from Jordan Henderson and a 15-yard scoring pass from Zander Smith to Jamar Taylor as Lakeland led 26-0 at halftime.

“It feels great to be able to come over here and get a win over a really good program,” Frazier said.

Lakeland (2-2) is in line for another good test next week, but it won’t have to go as far as the Dreadnaughts will stay in county for a matchup against Winter Haven in Denison Stadium.

Lake Wales 47, Lake Region 0

EAGLE LAKE — Lake Wales kicked off its Class 3S, District 8 schedule with a road win over Lake Region.

Johnqaue Richardson led off the scoring frenzy for the Highlanders (4-0) with a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Kaneilius Purdy had a big night for Lake Wales with an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown, and later he hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Brycen Levidiotis.

Lake Wales will be on the road for another district tilt, this time at Davenport.

Lake Region (1-2) will be at Lake Placid for a non-district matchup.

Auburndale 50, Gateway 0

AUBURNDALE — Jaysean Pritchard scored three times and Camyron Underwood added two more as the Bloodhounds walloped the Panthers at Bruce Canova Stadium.

Both Pritchard and Underwood scored twice on the ground in the first quarter as Auburndale (3-0) jumped out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back.

Pritchard added a scoring pass from Chad Williams in the second quarter, which also saw Jason McGough Jr. add a touchdown run and Nate Gabriel tack on a safety to make it 43-0 at halftime.

Carmelo Henderson had a touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 50-0 as Auburndale enjoyed a running clock for the second half.

“This was a game that we needed because the kids have to believe in what you’re doing,” Auburndale head coach Kyle Sasser said. “That’s what we accomplished this week. Before a game against a good team like Bartow, this was needed. Their kids know our kids, our coaches know their coaches … it’s a classic Polk County matchup. It’s a great game to have in the middle of our schedule ahead of district play.”

Next up for Auburndale is a tough home contest with Bartow.

All Saints 28, Cornerstone Charter 13

BELLE ISLE — All Saints got special teams touchdowns from brothers Tre Bell and Claudarius Bell to help the Saints to a road win.

First Tre Bell answered an opening Cornerstone touchdown drive with a 75-yard kickoff return for a score. Then it was Claudarius’ turn as he took a punt back 65 yards to make it 14-7.

Magnus Darrington had a couple of touchdown runs, including an 8-yard score with a little more than a minute left that sealed the game for the Saints (2-2).

“We’ve been banged up this year, and we were shorthanded, but the kids gutted it out and played out of their minds tonight,” All Saints head coach Stuart Weiss said. “I’m really proud of them. We were able to control the clock and get first downs when we needed them. That made a big difference for us.”

All Saints will get a chance to rest up before taking on Trinity Christian at home in two weeks at Jahna Field.

Victory Christian 49, Akelynn’s Angels 14

WINTER HAVEN — The Storm rolled to a win on Friday night behind its powerful rushing game.

The Storm scored five times on the ground including two apiece from Zyrell Thomas and Blake Johnson. Freshman Brice Philemond had the other rushing score.

Jackson Benton added two passing touchdowns, including one to Cooper Jones for 45 yards.

Victory Christian (3-1) will be at home next week against unbeaten Fort Meade.

Lee County 45, Lake Gibson 14

LEESBURG, Ga. — Lake Gibson held its own with powerful Lee County for a half but in the end the Trojans were too much for the Braves.

Lake Gibson led off the game with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Joel Morris to Kordell Lewis for a quick 7-0 lead.

Fentrell Graham’s touchdown run right before halftime made it 21-14 and had the Braves (3-1) thinking about a big road win.

“We went into the half down 21-14, but then we fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half,” Lake Gibson head coach Rich Pringle said. “We had some stalled drives on offense, and we got backed up on defense. We forced four turnovers, but we couldn’t turn them into anything in the second half.”

Lakeland Christian 35, Zephyrhills Christian 34

Lakeland Christian escaped with the one-point victory for its first 1S-5 district win of the season.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Jenkins, Lakeland, Aubundale, Lake Wales among Friday's winners