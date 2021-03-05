Here's how Jaylen Brown reacted to LeBron James calling him 'underappreciated'

Here's how Jaylen Brown reacted to LeBron calling him 'underappreciated' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown received a special compliment from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James during the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday night.

James was one of the captains -- Kevin Durant was the other -- picking the teams for Sunday night's 2021 NBA All-Star Game. The fourth reserve James selected was Brown.

"With my fourth pick in the second round, I'm going to go with Jaylen 'Underappreciated' Brown of the Boston Celtics," James said on the TNT broadcast.

Brown was asked about James' remark after he helped the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night at TD Garden to close the first half of the regular season.

"That's great, to have one of, if not the best, player ever to play select you and point out some of the things that he's seen is great," Brown said. "I appreciate him for that."

Jaylen Brown reacts to being selected for Team LeBron, and playing against Jayson Tatum in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/nKqnpCvs5Q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

Brown will be making his first career All-Star Game appearance this weekend. It's a well-deserved honor for the 24-year-old star, and it's even more special because the game will take place in Atlanta, which is near where Brown grew up in Georgia.

Brown is having his best season with the Celtics since they drafted him No. 3 overall in 2016. He's averaging career highs with 24.7 points and 3.9 assists per game, along with 5.3 rebounds per contest. Brown is also shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent on 3-point shots.