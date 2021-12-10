Here's how Jake DeBrusk's dad reacted to son's goal on Oilers broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Not much has gone right for Jake DeBrusk of late.

Since potting 27 goals over 68 games in 2018-19 at age 22, appearing to be on the verge of a breakout, DeBrusk has scored only 29 goals over 128 games since. His struggles have grown to the point he requested a trade late last month, but has remained in the lineup for the Bruins in the meantime.

If only for one night, DeBrusk made his presence felt Thursday in Boston's road game against the Edmonton Oilers, scoring a power play goal in a 3-2 win for the struggling Bruins.

The goal for DeBrusk, just his fifth in 22 games this season, was nice, but the circumstances surrounding it were even better. Not only did the goal come in his hometown of Edmonton, it came with his father, Louie, on the call as an analyst for the Oilers broadcast on Sportsnet:

Scoring in your hometown with your dad (@LouDeBrusk) making the call. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OpdHy90Na7 — NHL (@NHL) December 10, 2021

"I'm not gonna lie, I feel pretty good about watching my kid scoring a goal live while calling a game, as he capitalizes on the power play," Louie DeBrusk said on the call. "It's been a little bit of a tough stretch for him."

It was DeBrusk's first point in seven career games against Edmonton.

Louie DeBrusk has worked as an analyst in both the United States and Canada since retiring from the NHL in 2003, where he enjoyed an 11-year career with the Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Phoenix Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks. He had 41 points (24 goals, 17 assists) in 401 career games.

Originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 1989 Entry Draft, Louie DeBrusk was one of the prospects Edmonton acquired in exchange for Mark Messier in 1991.