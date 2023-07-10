Here's who Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor is bringing to SWAC Media Day

The T.C. Taylor era as Jackson State football coach is set to begin. Taylor will make it official with his presence at SWAC Media Day on July 25 at the Sheraton-Birmingham hotel in Birmingham, Alabama.

Taylor served as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach the past two seasons for JSU. Now, he will get a chance to continue the winning tradition that former JSU coach Deion Sanders established by going (27-6) in three seasons.

Joining Taylor from Jackson State on Media Day will be running back J.D. Martin and defensive lineman Devonta Davis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Martin is expected to replace Sy’veon Wilkerson, the team's leading rusher in 2023. Wilkerson bolted to Colorado, joining Sanders who was hired there in December 2022. Martin played well when given his opportunities and rushed for 177 yards last season and scored a touchdown.

Davis played in all 13 games last season and had nine solo tackles and two sacks, to go along with two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

The trio will speak at the Sheraton Hotel. The event starts at 10 a.m.

JSU LOOKS TO FIND ITS NEXT QUARTERBACK How Jackson State football's spring game looked with new quarterbacks and offense

Advertisement

Jackson State was 12-1 last season, won the SWAC championship and played in the Cricket Celebration Bowl before losing to North Carolina Central 41-34.

Jackson State will begin its 2023 season against South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff Classic on Aug. 26 in Atlanta (6:30 p.m., ABC).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football: T.C. Taylor taking 2 players to SWAC Media Day