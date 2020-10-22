Here's who injury-riddled Eagles have available vs. Giants in NFL Week 7 matchup

Here's who the injury-riddled Eagles have available tonight originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

They’ll get DeSean Jackson back, they’ll get Avonte Maddox back, they’ll get Lane Johnson back and they’ll get Duke Riley back.

So when the Eagles take the field to face the Giants Thursday evening, they’ll be missing "only" 15 players from their regular rotation.

That includes five offensive linemen, one defensive lineman, a linebacker, two defensive backs, three tight ends, one running back and two wide receivers.

Who exactly do the Eagles have available tonight?

Including practice squad game-day call-ups Jamon Brown and T.Y. McGill and offensive lineman Matt Pryor, activated Thursday off the COVID list, and Jason Croom, signed Wednesday off the practice squad, they have 50 players available. From that they’ll have 48 in uniform.

Some 18 Eagles have already made their NFL debut this year, and with 10 weeks to go that’s already just one shy of the modern-era full-season record of 19.

We listed projected starters with an asterisk, and with Sua Opeta, that’s really just a guess. Could be Pryor, could even be Brown. Same with the secondary, where it depends what formation they open with.

If Opeta does start, he’ll become the 12th Eagle to make his first career start this year.

One thing is certain: At some point during the game, you’ll look over to the person next to you and say … “Who is that???”

Quarterbacks (3)

*Carson Wentz

Jalen Hurts

Nate Sudfeld

Running back (3)

*Boston Scott

Corey Clement

Jason Huntley

Wide receiver (6)

*Travis Fulgham

*DeSean Jackson

*Greg Ward

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Quez Watkins

John Hightower

Tight end (3)

*Richard Rodgers

Hakeem Butler

Jasom Croom

Offensive line (9)

*Jason Kelce

*Lane Johnson

*Nate Herbig

*Jordan Mailata

*Sua Opeta

Brett Toth

Luke Juriga

Matt Pryor

Jamon Brown

Defensive tackle (4)

*Fletcher Cox

*Javon Hargrave

Hassan Ridgeway

T.Y. McGill

Defensive end (5)

*Brandon Graham

*Derek Barnett

Genard Avery

Vinny Curry

Josh Sweat

Linebacker (5)

*Nate Gerry

*Duke RIley

Alex Singleton

Davion Taylor

Shaun Bradley

Defensive back (9)

*Jalen Mills

*Rodney McLeod

*Darius Slay

*Will Parks

*Avonte Maddox

Marcus Epps

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Cre’Von LeBlanc

Craig James

Special teams (3)

Jake Elliott

Cameron Johnston

Rick Lovato

Not available (16)

Jack Driscoll (out)

Malik Jackson (out)

Alshon Jeffery (out)

Miles Sanders (out)

K’Von Wallace (out)

Andre Dillard (IR)

Zach Ertz (IR)

T.J. Edwards (IR)

Rudy Ford (IR)

Dallas Goedert (IR)

Josh Perkins (IR)

Jason Peters (IR)

Jalen Reagor (IR)

Isaac Seumalo (IR)

Brandon Brooks (PUP)

Daeshon Hall (PUP)