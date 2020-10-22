Here's who injury-riddled Eagles have available vs. Giants in NFL Week 7 matchup

Here's who the injury-riddled Eagles have available tonight originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
They’ll get DeSean Jackson back, they’ll get Avonte Maddox back, they’ll get Lane Johnson back and they’ll get Duke Riley back.
So when the Eagles take the field to face the Giants Thursday evening, they’ll be missing "only" 15 players from their regular rotation.
That includes five offensive linemen, one defensive lineman, a linebacker, two defensive backs, three tight ends, one running back and two wide receivers.
Who exactly do the Eagles have available tonight?
Including practice squad game-day call-ups Jamon Brown and T.Y. McGill and offensive lineman Matt Pryor, activated Thursday off the COVID list, and Jason Croom, signed Wednesday off the practice squad, they have 50 players available. From that they’ll have 48 in uniform.
Some 18 Eagles have already made their NFL debut this year, and with 10 weeks to go that’s already just one shy of the modern-era full-season record of 19.
We listed projected starters with an asterisk, and with Sua Opeta, that’s really just a guess. Could be Pryor, could even be Brown. Same with the secondary, where it depends what formation they open with.
If Opeta does start, he’ll become the 12th Eagle to make his first career start this year.
One thing is certain: At some point during the game, you’ll look over to the person next to you and say … “Who is that???”
Quarterbacks (3)
Running back (3)
Wide receiver (6)
*DeSean Jackson
*Greg Ward
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
Quez Watkins
Tight end (3)
*Richard Rodgers
Jasom Croom
Offensive line (9)
*Lane Johnson
*Sua Opeta
Luke Juriga
Matt Pryor
Jamon Brown
Defensive tackle (4)
*Fletcher Cox
T.Y. McGill
Defensive end (5)
Linebacker (5)
*Nate Gerry
*Duke RIley
Defensive back (9)
*Avonte Maddox
Nickell Robey-Coleman
Cre’Von LeBlanc
Craig James
Special teams (3)
Cameron Johnston
Not available (16)
Jack Driscoll (out)
Malik Jackson (out)
Alshon Jeffery (out)
Miles Sanders (out)
K’Von Wallace (out)
Andre Dillard (IR)
Zach Ertz (IR)
T.J. Edwards (IR)
Rudy Ford (IR)
Dallas Goedert (IR)
Josh Perkins (IR)
Jason Peters (IR)
Jalen Reagor (IR)
Isaac Seumalo (IR)
Brandon Brooks (PUP)
Daeshon Hall (PUP)