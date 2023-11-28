Here's my idea to replace the SEC Championship Game with a Big Ten partnership | Toppmeyer

Does the too-much-of-a-good-thing concept apply to the idea of Alabama and Georgia meeting on the football field? We might find out in 2024.

The SEC’s dueling powers will meet for the third time in the past three seasons on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game. Each of those meetings will have occurred in conference championships or the College Football Playoff.

Divisions will go away next year, increasing the frequency that Alabama and Georgia will meet during the regular season. Additionally, an expanded 12-team playoff heightens the chance they’ll also meet in the CFP. And, they’ll continue to be in the mix annually for the SEC Championship Game.

So, in 2024, we could be treated to one regular-season matchup, a rematch in the SEC Championship Game and a three-match in the playoff.

Three matchups in the same season? Yeah, I think that’s too much of a good thing, although the NFL would disagree.

Imagine, though, a season in which Alabama finishes 14-3, with all three losses coming against Georgia, or the opposite being true for Georgia. Yuck.

And, yes, such an experience is a possibility after the SEC’s no-division format combines with a 12-team playoff next year.

Here’s a bold alternative that would prevent three-matches: Sunset the SEC and Big Ten Championships and replace those games with a full slate of SEC/Big Ten Challenge games on the first Saturday in December.

The SEC Championship debuted in 1992 as a genius way to crown a conference champ while boosting revenue. SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer implemented the idea, and it literally changed the sport.

Other conferences joined the SEC in expanding and splitting into divisions so they could conduct conference championships of their own. The sport kept evolving, though, and the playoff now overshadows conference championships. Plus, the CFP increases the chance for rematches, which were not prevalent throughout the bowl era.

Time for a fresh idea.

My SEC/Big Ten Challenge proposal to cap the regular season would ensure every team in those conferences plays at least 13 games in a season. Oh, the revenue!

Every team gets a 13th game — even the Pac-2!

The SEC will have 16 teams next season, compared to the Big Ten’s 18. But, there’s an easy way to balance the scales for these challenge matchups. Bring the Pac-2 schools (Oregon State and Washington State) into the fold to compete on behalf of the SEC for a single Saturday each December.

Consider this lineup of potential matchups:

Michigan-Georgia

Ohio State-Alabama

Penn State-Texas

Iowa-Oklahoma

Southern Cal-Ole Miss

UCLA-LSU

Oregon-Oregon State

Washington-Washington State

Nebraska-Auburn

Illinois-Missouri

Wisconsin-Texas A&M

Michigan State-Tennessee

Minnesota-Florida

Maryland-South Carolina

Indiana-Kentucky

Purdue-Mississippi State

Rutgers-Arkansas

Northwestern-Vanderbilt

Now, tell me that lineup of 18 December games wouldn’t be better than seeing Alabama-Georgia and Ohio State-Michigan play for the second of (possibly) three times next season.

I’m not knocking the idea of Nick Saban and Kirby Smart tussling. Alabama-Georgia is fast becoming the rivalry of the 2020s. When their teams meet Saturday, it will be the game of the season. I just don’t think most folks want to see those teams meet three times in the same season.

A three-match is the antithesis of college football’s postseason, which historically has been designed to provide distinctive matchups.

But what if there are co-SEC champions?

If the SEC and Big Ten championships went away, that could create a playoff-related complication, because first-round playoff byes can only be awarded to conference champions.

How to determine, then, who gets the bye if the conference crown is shared, without a conference championship game to settle the score? My suggestion: Let the playoff rankings determine which team gets the bye.

For this season, that would mean Georgia from the SEC and Michigan from the Big Ten receiving the byes. Don’t sweat it, Alabama. The Crimson Tide would still have an opportunity to meet Georgia within a 12-team playoff, while Ohio State could work toward a rematch with Michigan.

I’m up for a rematch. Just spare us the three-match.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

