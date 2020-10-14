Here's how the Titans reacted to Derrick Henry's massive stiff arm of Josh Norman

The entire NFL world had plenty to say about the devastating stiff arm Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry delivered to Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman during Tuesday’s game. One of Henry’s teammates — inactive defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons — admitted they would go straight to the locker room if they were Norman.

But what did the rest of the Titans — you know, the ones who saw the stiff arm close up — think about the move? Thanks to some video from “Inside the NFL,” we finally have that answer.

“Inside the NFL” released highlights from the Titans’ 42-16 win over the Bills on Wednesday. The stiff arm is shown around the 1:53 mark, and the next couple clips feature Henry’s teammates reacting to the move.

Hear the @Titans sideline reactions after @KingHenry_2 stiff-armed Norman and more @NFLFilms highlights from last night's game. pic.twitter.com/0ajQdxMUh9 — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) October 14, 2020

The clip immediately after the stiff arm features linebacker Kourtnei Brown trying to replicate Henry’s actions. When they show the replay of Henry’s stiff arm, you can see Brown in the background throw his hands on his head in excitement while reacting to the play.

The best reaction, however, comes from offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, who tells Henry, “You threw [Norman] into the suites. He’s sitting with my wife right now and my kids.”

Derrick Henry said he’s been working out following the game

Henry doesn’t say much in the clip, but gave a fun quote when asked about the stiff arm after Tuesday’s game.

Derrick Henry when asked about the stiff-arm he put on Josh Norman: I've been doing too many curls. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 14, 2020

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram also provided an excellent quote when asked whether he could deliver a stiff arm like Henry.

Mark Ingram on whether he can deliver a stiff-arm like Derrick Henry did last night: "My stiff arm is pretty strong, too. So, I feel like a DB came up to me a little reckless and thinking that it was sweet that I probably could toss him out of the club, too." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 14, 2020

Here’s hoping Ingram gets that chance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. If Henry’s stiff arm taught us anything, it’s that everyone loves to celebrate a good stiff arm ... well, unless you’re the person on the receiving end.

More from Yahoo Sports: