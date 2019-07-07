Here's how Amar’e Stoudemire is preparing for his NBA comeback attempt

Now that all of the biggest stars have swapped teams, it’s time for the NBA offseason to get really weird.

Like Amar’e Stoudemire working out for the Los Angeles Lakers weird.

Yes, the former six-time All-Star is working out for a few teams in Las Vegas with LeBron James’ squad reportedly attending. This doesn’t sound like some type of gimmick by Stoudemire either. Fresh off recording 22 points and nine rebounds in a Big 3 game on Saturday, he explained why he’s feeling equipped to return to the NBA — namely that he’s dropped ten pounds and reworked his conditioning routine.

Stoudemire isn’t the first former NBAer to attempt a comeback after a few years removed from the league, and he certainly won’t be the last, but even in his peak form it’s hard to imagine his skillset fitting in with today’s style of play.

The big man has never been considered a defensive wizard even with most of his work coming around the rim. His game is mostly limited to playing in the paint though his career free throw percentage hovered around 76 percent. Perhaps it would’ve made sense to see him join the Lakers had they signed Kawhi Leonard and needed cheaper options to fill out the roster, but the additions of Danny Green and DeMarcus Cousins — along with the return of JaVale McGee — have probably pushed that option out of his grasp unless he goes all Calvin Cambridge in his workout.

Aside from the Lakers, the Nets, Knicks and Rockets are among the teams linked to Stoudemire’s workout.

A reunion with New York would be fitting for the way their offseason has gone, but given the Knicks’ reputation for how they treat former stars, it’s hard to imagine that would end well.

TriState player Amar'e Stoudemire during a BIG3 basketball game vs. Power on June 30, 2019 at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. (Getty Images)

