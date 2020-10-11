Here's the hit on Kyle Allen that led to Alex Smith's return to an NFL field

Here's the hit on Allen that led to Smith's return to an NFL field originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What people first thought would never happen, then thought would maybe happen eventually, then thought perhaps could happen soon, actually happened on Sunday.

Alex Smith took an NFL field.

Unfortunately, Smith — who entered Sunday as Washington's backup quarterback — had to do so after this hit knocked Kyle Allen out of the game:

Ramsey comes in with a big hit to the head on Kyle Allen. Alex Smith is in the game as his replacement. pic.twitter.com/j0Nk2rAlzb — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 11, 2020

Allen immediately went to the bench after the play, which was flagged. Soon after that, he left the sideline to head in for additional treatment.

And that's when Smith put on his helmet and stepped onto the FedEx Field grass for meaningful action.

You're going to get a hundred more stories about this. Make sure, as you read every single one, to take a moment and realize what Smith has worked back from.

Hopefully, of course, Allen is OK. He was ruled questionable to play again with a shoulder injury. In the meantime, this is Smith's offense, and now Smith's season, and most importantly, it's the realization of Smith's comeback. Wow.