Here's a highlight reel of every throw Caleb Williams made at his pro day

Caleb Williams threw in front of several NFL personnel, including the Bears', on Wednesday at USC's pro day.

Here's every throw Williams made at his pro day, including a 70-yard bomb downfield to Brenden Rice to cap off the practice.

How does Williams think it went?

"I think it went well," Williams told Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" after the practice. "I missed a few deep balls. I didn't give the wide receivers enough air to adjust to the ball and enough room for error, as we say. I think I missed one to Brenden Rice on the right side a little bit behind him. I threw one to Austin on the right side in the flat a little low. I think I did well. It could be better."

